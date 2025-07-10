Best Amazon Prime toy deals: LEGO, Melissa & Doug, Nerf and more!

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Whether you’re looking for some inspiration to keep the kids busy this summer, need to stash away a few evergreen birthday party presents, or want to get a head start on your holiday shopping list—Amazon Prime Day is your chance to score big brands at great prices. From Melissa & Doug to PLAYMOBIL and Nerf—even a Ms. Rachel doll—there’s something for every age group. And yes, a few are going in my own cart too!
Not a Prime member? Sign up to get exclusive access to all the deals, plus enjoy fast, free shipping, streaming entertainment, and more. And with Giftmania returning, members also have a chance to win amazing prizes just for participating. Read on for our top picks from this year’s epic sale.
Your Fortnite fan will love this one. This Nerf blaster is inspired by in-game equipment and features the iconic blue wrap. It comes with ten darts and a clip—perfect for action-packed backyard battles.
Make the most of summer with this backyard staple—a sandbox big enough for four kids. Each corner has a molded seat and umbrella slot for shade. Bonus: it comes with Bluey accessories the kids will love!
If your kids are a bit older, this set of 12 water balloons will spark some epic backyard battles. They’re easy to fill, pool-friendly, and made from non-toxic, soft material—so play stays fun and safe.
The combinations are endless with this ice cream counter set. It includes everything for your kid’s new “shop”—menus, cash, takeaway cups, and even popsicles. Perfect for preschoolers aged 3+, especially those who love hands-on play.
A classic stocking stuffer — with a twist. The 4×4 Rubik’s Cube is bigger, bolder, and easier to manipulate than the traditional 3×3. It’s great for building STEM skills, improving hand-eye coordination, and makes for some solid family competition nights.
Whether your toddler has bike envy or you’re planning ahead for next year, this balance bike keeps them happy and on the move. With no sharp edges and safe-limit steering, it’s perfect for little riders aged 12–36 months.
The Purrfect Dollhouse looks just like the one from their favourite show! Standing over two feet tall, it features 12 play areas, a working cat-a-vator, and a tower for delivering packages. A must-have for kids aged 3+.
If your toddler loves to help out around the house, this bubble lawn mower is a big win. Great for early walkers, it’s sturdy, battery-powered, and made from shatterproof plastic—so it’s built to last through more than one season.
Is there a more classic toy than the doctor’s kit? My kids still play with this 25-piece set years later. With tools like a stethoscope, blood pressure monitor, and hearing tester, it’s ideal for preschoolers aged 3+.
We love our Marble Run. So many possibilities and hours of entertainment. It comes apart easily, too, so when you can sense the kids have had their fill, put it away for a few weeks and then bring it back out again.
Comments