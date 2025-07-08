Our home expert shares her top picks for Amazon Prime Day 2025

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

It’s the most wonderful time of the year… for deals. Amazon Prime Day is here, and I’ve combed through the chaos to find the most worthwhile picks—items I actually use and love—that make cleaning, organizing, and daily life simpler. I’ve got kitchen heroes, car care must-haves, cleaning powerhouses, and smart home upgrades—all linked and ready to shop. Because the only thing better than a clean home is a great deal on the tools that help make it happen.

If you’re not yet a Prime member, now’s the perfect time to sign up and unlock exclusive access to these limited-time offers, plus enjoy fast, free shipping, streaming entertainment, and more.

Professional-Level Car Care at Home

15% off

Chemical Guys Clean & Shine Car Wash Starter Kit This set is everything you need to detail your car like a pro—minus the pro price. I featured this line on the show last year when we gave Carolyn’s minivan a glow-up, and these are still my go-to car cleaning products I use at home. You get all the essentials: wash, shine, applicators, and even microfiber towels. If you’re going to put in the effort to wash your car, don’t use subpar soap from the kitchen or a basic brand. This ‘prosumer’ kit delivers the kind of results that’ll make your neighbours jealous. $46.23 on amazon (was $54.39)

Leather Love That Goes Beyond the Car

15% off

Chemical Guys Leather Cleaner and Leather Conditioner This dynamic duo works just as well on your car seats as it does on your favourite leather tote. Use it on bike saddles, leather jackets, leather boots, office chairs, handbags, sofas—anything that needs a clean and a refresh. The cleaner gently lifts grime without drying, while the conditioner rehydrates and protects. I love the versatility of this product and this is a brand where quality is front and centre, so you know you can count on great results. $34.67 on amazon (was $40.79)

The Battery-Powered Lawnmower That Covers ¼ Acre in One Charge

32% off

Greenworks 48V 17 This is the lawnmower that, for the average suburban home, provides the power, functionality, and versatility you need without gas or cords. What happened to vacuums is happening to lawnmowers and it’s wonderful! This lightweight, easy-to-push mower makes yardwork manageable for all skill levels, and you can choose from 6 different cutting height options, so your yard can go from baseball outfield to golf course rough to lush – whatever you like. Use any Greenworks 24V battery that you have and enjoy up to a 40-minute charge and a charge time of 120 minutes; this machine comes with two batteries in the box. The highly efficient motor delivers more power and runtime, utilising Smart Cut technology to automatically adjust the blade speed, providing more or less power as needed for the lawn. The best part? It folds down for compact storage. $399 on Amazon (was $499)

Pressure Washing, But Make It Better

22% off

Greenworks 1700 PSI 1.2-Gallon-GPM 13 Amp Electric Pressure Washer Pressure washers are always helpful around the house, and this isn’t your average pressure washer; it’s a cleaning powerhouse designed to make your life easier. With 1700 PSI and 1.2 GPM of cleaning power, it effortlessly tackles dirt and grime on cars, decks, and windows – all of this power comes inside a shockingly compact machine, making it easy to store away when not in use. The quiet 86 dB motor and a 35-foot power cord provide unparalleled convenience and safety, ensuring you can clean at any time, anywhere. Plus, the included soap bottle attachment means sparkling clean surfaces are just a spray away. This Cleaning Equipment Trade Association (CETA)-certified pressure washer is your reliable partner for a truly spotless home. $99.99 on amazon (was $129.00)

The Indoor Camera That Gives You Eyes When You Need Them and Privacy When You Don’t

More Recommendations Best cooking gear and appliance deals to buy during Amazon Prime Day 2025

50% off

Ring Indoor Cam (2nd Gen) If you’re looking for an indoor camera for the house, nursery, garage, home office, office office, hallway, etc. Get the ultimate peace of mind with the Ring Indoor Cam (2nd Gen)! This little powerhouse delivers super sharp 1080p HD video, so you can see everything happening, even in the dark, thanks to Color Night Vision. Ever wonder what happened before a motion alert? With Advanced Pre-Roll, you’ll catch a few extra seconds, giving you the full scoop. And when you want some private time, simply swivel the built-in cover to instantly turn off the camera and mic – easy peasy. This is a really great feature that gives you flexibility in balancing monitoring with privacy. You’ll get smart alerts for just the movements that matter, and setting it up is a breeze with flexible mounting options and a convenient plug-in design. If you’ve got Alexa devices, you’ll like how easily this integrates into Echo Dot and Echo Show, too. $39.99 on amazon (was $79.99)

The Smart Home Command Centre to Use Daily

35% off

Echo Show 8 (3rd Gen) This little screen does a lot. I use mine in the kitchen as my command centre for cooking (recipe conversion calculations, food substitution requests, timers), kid-wrangling (Hey Alexa, set a get ready for acro timer for 10 minutes), music streaming, content streaming, weather updates, smart home management—you name it. The newest model has Spatial Audio (which means the speaker is even better for ‘surround’ sound), an 8” HD touchscreen, and a 13 MP camera for video calls and content streaming that actually look good. Whether you want to dim the lights, set a timer, or just ask Alexa to tell you a joke while you clean, this is the hub to have. $129.99 on amazon (was $199.99)

A Pantry Upgrade That’s Made in Canada

33% off

Starfrit LocknLock Plastic Pantry Container This is an easy win for organizing your pantry (or your pet food). It has a flip-top lid that works well with scoops and measuring cups, and the silicone gasket makes it airtight to keep contents fresh. It’s BPA-free, durable, and stackable—plus, it’s made by Starfrit, a Canadian brand we can all rally behind supporting. Use it for grains, baking supplies, cereal, snacks… and enjoy opening your pantry without a mini avalanche and massive cleaning job. $11.99 on Amazon (was $16.99)

