16 travel items on sale now for Amazon Prime Day 2025

If you’re planning a trip soon, Amazon Prime Day is the perfect time to stock up on the best travel items at prices that are just too good to pass on. Whenever I’m planning a trip, I never hit “checkout” so fast when I see the Prime Day prices so I’ve rounded up my top 16 travel picks you’ll actually use on your travels. Now is the time to grab them since these deals won’t last long!

If you’re not yet a Prime member, now’s the perfect time to sign up and unlock exclusive access to these limited-time offers, plus enjoy fast, free shipping, streaming entertainment, and more.

24% off

ROOTS Travel Collection Hardside Large Luggage Travel in style and ease with this Roots expandable, hardside luggage. It has 8 spinner wheels for smooth travel and a split-case design featuring a wet pocket to keep all your belongings organized. $116.53 on amazon (was $156.34)

40% off

Coleman Camping Tent 8 Person This 8-person tent offers roomy space, dividers and a built-in closet, making it perfect for family trips. It’s weatherproof, quick to set up and store—your solution to stress-free camping. $167.62 on amazon (was $285.84)

20% off

Amazon Basics 4 Piece Packing Cubes Set Stay organized on-the-go with this 4-piece packing cubes set that simplifies packing and keeps everything in place whether you’re packing in a luggage or backpack. $24.38 on amazon (was $30.48)

38% off

Osprey Unisex-Adult Transporter 40 A backpack that combines versatility and smart design for your travel needs. The U-zip opening offers easy access while the tuck-away straps let you carry it as a duffel bag making it perfect for any type of trip. $123.49 on amazon (was $199.95)

33% off

Olay Cleansing Melts + Hyaluronic Face Cleanser Freshen up anywhere with these water-activated face cleansing pads that are dry, lightweight, and travel-friendly. Just add water and watch it lather up within seconds. $22.94 on Amazon (was $29.98)

46% off

Conair CR520C Curl Secret Cordless Mini Auto Curler Get ready to style on-the-go with this mini auto cordless curler that’s compact, rechargeable, and travel sized so you can have picture perfect hair no matter where you are. $49.00 on amazon (was $89.99)

15% off

Ceecysaa Travel Bottles for Toiletries, 4-Pack These silicone toiletry bottles are a must-have on your packing list. They are leak-proof and have a secure 3-layer design that’s a must for travelling without any stress. $8.32 on amazon (was $9.79)

46% off

Philips Sonicare Diamondclean 9000 Rechargeable Toothbrush Upgrade your travel hygiene routine with this rechargeable toothbrush that has a long-lasting battery and sleek travel case so you can stay fresh on the go. $134.95 on amazon (was $249.99)

53% off

LifeStraw Personal Water Filter This lightweight and compact personal water filter straw is perfect for camping, hiking, and any outdoor travel. It filters through bacteria and contaminated water so you can stay safe and hydrated no matter where you are. $27.82 on Amazon (was $29.99)

35% off

SereneLife, Portable Toilet Travel comfortably on your next road trip or camping excursion with this portable toilet. With its large 5.3 gallon tank, it brings convenience and ease to any outdoor trip. $159.99 on Amazon (was $177.56)

21% off

Revlon Compact Hair Dryer This travel-friendly and powerful hairdryer is easy to pack and best for quick touchups during your trip. $14.99 on amazon (was $18.99)

29% off

Audio-Technica True Wireless Earphones Travel light with these wireless earphones that are compact enough to slip into your pockets. They offer a long battery life, and noise cancellation great for flights. $199.00 on amazon (was $279.00)

19% off

Neewer Mini Travel Tabletop Camera Tripod This mini tabletop tripod is lightweight, portable and fits in any bag making it perfect for capturing content on your travels without any bulky gear. $28.40 on amazon (was $34.99)

19% off

Hydro Flask 32 Oz Wide Flex Straw Travel Bottle Keep drinks cold for 24 hours with this leak-proof water bottle with flex straw that’s convenient and compact, ideal to put in any carry-on bag. $48.40 on amazon (was $59.95)

25% off

Clinique My Happy Fragrance Spray Perfectly sized for your travel beauty bag, this 15ml fragrance is perfect for staying fresh on the go with one of your favourite scents. $33.75 on amazon (was $45.00)

15% off

RFID-blocking Passport Wallet Keep your passport and cards safe in this RFID-blocking wallet. It’s simple, compact, and stays secure while travelling. $19.08 on amazon (was $22.45)

