50+ best Amazon Prime Day deals to score now

Amazon Prime Day is here, and it’s one of the biggest shopping events of the year. Happening July 8-11, this four-day (yes, four-day day!) sale features deep discounts across every category–from everyday beauty and personal care brands like Dove and L’Oréal to splurge-worthy finds from Dyson, Apple, and Smeg. Whether you’re shopping for everyday essentials or big-ticket items, now is the time to save. Not a Prime member? Sign up to get exclusive access to all the deals, plus enjoy fast, free shipping, streaming entertainment, and more. And with Giftmania returning, members also have a chance to win amazing prizes just for participating. Read on for our top picks from this year’s epic sale.

Best home deals

24% off

Our Place Wonder Oven The Our Place Wonder Oven is your kitchen’s new cutie with a serious skill set – this compact, do-it-all dream bakes, broils, toasts, and air fries with a steamy little twist for meals that are as cozy as they are crispy. $190.00 on Amazon (was $250.00)

38% off

Vegetable Chopper Cutter Mandoline Slicer Cheese Grater Chop, slice, dice, and grate your way to kitchen happiness with this 6-in-1 compact veggie chopper – the all-in-one tool that makes meal prep fast, fun, and totally mess-free! $24.99 on Amazon (was $39.99)

40% off

Ergonomic Office Chair Meet your new office obsession: the SIHOO ergonomic chair. Designed for ultimate comfort and style, this chair boasts an adjustable headrest and lumbar support that mold perfectly to your body’s curves. With 3D armrests and a reclining backrest, it adapts to your every mood and task. $180.49 on Amazon (was $299.89)

38% off

Google Nest Doorbell (Wired, 2nd Gen) The Nest Doorbell offers intelligent alerts that distinguish people, packages, animals, and vehicles, provides 24/7 HD video with HDR and Night Vision, two-way talk, and works with standard chimes – all giving you nonstop peace of mind without frequent recharging. $149.99 on Amazon (was $239.99)

29% off

De'Longhi Magnifica Start Automatic Espresso & Coffee Machine Wake up and elevate your coffee ritual with the De’Longhi espresso machine – your personal barista in sleek, stylish form. Whip up café-worthy espressos, lattes and iced coffees with just one touch, perfectly tailored to your mood thanks to 13 grind settings that unlock every bean’s full flavour. $599.99 on Amazon (was $849.99)

50% off

Ninja Foodi 8-in-1 Digital Air Fry Oven, Large Toaster Oven Crisp smarter, cook faster, and save space in style – this sleek 8-in-1 countertop powerhouse with Digital Crisp Control Technology air fries, roasts, bakes, and more with precision, delivering golden results and up to 75% less fat, all while flipping up to reclaim your kitchen real estate. $129.98 on Amazon (was $259.99)

40% off

Stanley Quencher H2.0 Tumbler Stay stylish and sip happy with the Stanley Quencher H2.0 Tumbler in dreamy Rose Quartz — the 40 oz icon with a Flowstate 3-position lid, cupholder-friendly design, and all-day chill thanks to its insulated stainless steel body. Hydration, but make it fashion. $35.40 on Amazon (was $59.00)

40% off

Crock-Pot MultiMeal Multicooker and Programmable Slow Cooker Say goodbye to cluttered kitchens with this game-changing multicooker that lets you whip up multiple meals at once using dual pots – each with its own temperature and cooking mode like slow cook, sear, rice, and steam. $161.99 on amazon (was $269.99)

75% off

Titanium Cutting Board Revolutionize your prep game with this innovative 2-in-1 cutting board – featuring ultra-hygienic, 99.9% pure titanium for meats on one side and eco-friendly wheat straw for fruits and veggies on the other, plus smart time-saving touches like a built-in juice groove and garlic grinding zone. Sleek, sanitary, and gift-ready. $49.97 on Amazon (was $199.99)

41% off

Smeg 50's Style Retro Aesthetic 4 Slice Toaster Vintage vibes meet modern tech with this chrome-accented toaster featuring six browning levels, extra-wide slots, and reheat/defrost functions, all wrapped in iconic retro design. $189.99 on amazon (was $319.99)

31% off

Vitamix 5200 Blender Fueled by a two-horsepower motor and aircraft-grade stainless steel blades, this kitchen workhorse blends, heats, chops, and purées with pro-level power–complete with variable speed control and self-cleaning ease in just 60 seconds. $469.99 on Amazon (was $679.95)

23% off

Amazon Basics 12-Piece Porcelain 12 Oz. Coffee Mug Set Crafted from durable, chip-resistant porcelain with a classic silhouette and glossy white finish, this 12-piece set delivers everyday elegance. Bonus: they’re microwave, oven, and dishwasher safe for fuss-free sipping. $39.04 on amazon (was $50.97)

15% off

LEVOIT Air Purifiers for Pets Designed with a 3-stage HEPA filtration system, this whisper-quiet purifier traps pet dander, allergens, and odors fast–perfect for fresher air and happier lungs in any room of the house. $169.99 on amazon (was $199.99)

29% off

BISSELL Little Green Proheat Portable Deep Cleaner Equipped with ProHeat technology and a dual-action brush, this compact cleaner blasts deep into carpets, upholstery, and car interiors. Its on-demand clean water combo with heat treatment lifts stains and grime, while quick-draining tanks make cleanup a breeze. $99.99 on Amazon (was $139.99)

32% off

Dyson Omni-Glide Cordless Hard Floor Vacuum Engineered to glide in all directions with a slim, swiveling head, this lightweight cordless vacuum tackles dust and debris on hard floors–then stores flat in tight spaces. $374.99 on amazon (was $549.98)

Best tech deals

12% off

Apple 2025 MacBook Air 15-inch Laptop with M4 chip Ready for a true upgrade? The 2025 MacBook Air 15-inch in sleek silver delivers powerful performance with the M4 chip. Featuring 16GB of unified memory, 256GB of storage, and touch ID, it’s an ultra-portable, smart companion for work, play and everything in between. $1499.00 on Amazon (was $1699.00)

25% off

Apple AirPods Pro 2 Wireless Earbuds Meet your new must-have accessory: Apple AirPods Pro 2. With immersive sound, advanced noise cancellation, and a sleek, customizable fit, these wireless earbuds are perfect for powering through your day or elevating your playlist in pure luxury. $246.69 on amazon (was $329.00)

11% off

Apple iPad with A16 chip: 11-inch Liquid Retina Display With its brilliant 11-inch Liquid Retina display and powerhouse A16 chip, this iPad is your ultimate sidekick for everything – from creative projects and immersive gaming to binge-watching your favourite shows and multitasking on the go. $579.00 on Amazon (was $649.00)

54% off

Amazon Fire TV Stick HD With the Amazon Fire TV Stick HD, effortlessly stream live TV and your favourite hits in crisp HD, control your smart home with just your voice, and unlock a universe of entertainment – all from one sleek device. $22.99 on Amazon (was $49.99)

35% off

Amazon Kindle Scribe (16 GB) The Kindle Scribe is where stories meet scribbles – read your favourite books and jot down thoughts in the moment with Active Canvas, all on a paper-like 10.2″ display. With notebooks you can create, documents you can mark up, and a battery that lasts for weeks, it’s your device for ultimate creativity. $299.99 on amazon (was $459.99)

29% off

Amazon Fire TV 32 Inch 2-Series (newest model), HD smart TV Cozy up with crystal-clear HD and let the fun begin – this smart little TV brings your favourite movies, shows, games, and music together in one adorable package. $199.99 on Amazon (was $239.99)

50% off

JBL Go 3: Portable Speaker with Bluetooth Big sound meets bold style in the ultra-portable JBL Go 3 – with Original JBL pro sound, waterproof design, Bluetooth 5.0 streaming, and up to 5 hours of playtime, it’s your pocket-sized party that’s ready to go wherever you do. $34.98 on Amazon (was $69.98)

46% off

Beats Studio Pro - Wireless Bluetooth Noise Cancelling Headphones From rich, custom-tuned acoustics to personalized spatial audio with dynamic head tracking, these Beats headphones will give you a luxe, studio-worthy sound experience complete with adaptive noise cancelling, seamless Apple and Android pairing, and up to 40 hours of wireless playtime. $254.95 on amazon (was $469.95)

20% off

LG Ultragear™ 45GX950A 45-inch OLED Dual-Mode 5K2K (5120x2160) Gaming Monitor This ultra-bright OLED monitor brings your games to life with vivid colour, deep blacks, and smooth, tear-free motion. Switch between high-res detail or ultra-fast speed for the ultimate gaming experience. $2,238.70 on amazon (was $2,799.99)

30% off

Apple Watch Series 10 Smartwatch Sleek and smart, this Apple Watch Series 10 features a stunning 30% larger display, advanced health insights, workout tracking, cellular freedom, and safety innovations – all in a lighter, more comfortable design that’s tough, fast-charging and proudly carbon neutral. $407.00 on amazon (was $549.00)

46% off

eufy X10 Pro Omni Robot Vacuum and Mop The eufy X10 Pro Omni vacuums and mops with 8,000Pa suction, dual spinning pads, and AI-powered obstacle avoidance. It self-empties, washes, and dries mop pads, delivering a deep, hands-free clean with smart mapping and auto-lift over carpets. $699.99 on amazon (was $1,299.99)

16% off

Greenworks Pro 2300 PSI 2.3-Gallon-GPM Cold Water Electric Pressure Washer Armed with a brushless motor and 25-foot kink-resistant hose, this powerful pressure washer blasts through grime on decks, driveways, and siding with pro-grade force. $619.99 on Amazon

56% off

Sperax 2 in 1 Walking Pad This slim, fold-away treadmill doubles as a walking pad and desk companion–powered by a whisper‑quiet motor, it lets you stroll gently while you work. Compact, sturdy, and easy to store, it offers a healthy step boost without sacrificing home office space. $279.99 on Amazon (was $599.99)

Best beauty deals

20% off

Superfood Gentle Face Cleanser This Superfood Gentle Face Cleanser whisks away makeup and daily grime with a hydrating, glow-boosting formula that’s as kind to your skin as it is to the planet – vegan, vibrant, and perfect for a fresh-faced reset anytime. $42.40 on Amazon (was $53.00)

20% off

Paula's Choice SKIN PERFECTING 2% BHA Liquid Salicylic Acid Exfoliant Reveal smoother, clearer skin with Paula’s Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid – an expert daily exfoliant that effortlessly targets enlarged pores, wrinkles, and fine lines, all in a gentle, fragrance-free formula. $41.60 on Amazon (was $52.00)

32% off

Grace & Stella Eye Serum Roller Brighten and refresh tired eyes with the Grace & Stella Eye Serum Roller—infused with caffeine, retinol, and niacinamide to banish dark circles, puffiness, and fine lines, all in a soothing, vegan-friendly formula that glides on for a gorgeous glow. $9.45 on Amazon (was $13.95)

30% off

Bioderma Atoderm Shower-Oil, Cleansing-Oil Bioderma Atoderm Shower-Oil gently cleanses and nourishes your skin, leaving it soft, soothed, and perfectly hydrated – the perfect everyday treat for sensitive skin. $22.51 on amazon (was $31.99)

30% off

LANEIGE Lip Glowy Balm Glow up your pout with LANEIGE Lip Glowy Balm – a sheer, tinted moisturizer packed with shea butter that delivers hydrating shine and irresistibly soft lips all day long. $17.85 on amazon (was $25.50)

25% off

Clinique Dramatically Different Moisturizing Lotion Clinique’s Dramatically Different Moisturizing Lotion is your skin’s secret superpower – delivering a burst of lasting hydration that turns thirsty skin into a radiant, happy glow ready to take on the day. $37.50 on amazon (was $50)

28% off

Tatcha The Serum Stick Meet your skin’s new best friend: Tatcha The Serum Stick – a silky, on-the-go glow booster that melts into your skin for a burst of hydration and radiance anytime, anywhere. $46.20 on amazon (was $64.00)

23% off

L’Oréal Paris Voluminous Lash Paradise Mascara Packed with feathery volume and dramatic length, this silky formula glides on with a soft wavy brush that lifts every lash–no flakes, no clumps, just all-day flutter. $11.03 on amazon (was $14.37)

30% off

Conair CD702GNC Double Ceramic 1.25 Inch Curling Iron Built with double ceramic barrels for even heat and frizz-free curls, this iron delivers soft waves fast–with 30 heat settings and instant heat-up for salon styling at home. $17.49 on amazon (was $24.99)

53% off

grace & stella Under Eye Mask Indulge with these cooling gel patches infused with hyaluronic acid and amino acids. They target dark circles, puffiness, and fine lines, delivering a spa-like under-eye refresh in just 15 minutes. $18.95 on amazon (was $40.00)

33% off

Shark FlexStyle Air Styling & Drying System This all-in-one tool dries and styles with powerful airflow and five versatile attachments–curl, straighten, volumize, or smooth with no heat damage. Lightweight, fast, and perfect for every hair type. $269.99 on amazon (was $399.99)

17% off

40% off

Crest 3D White Whitestrips Professional Effects These enamel-safe whitening strips deliver up to 10 shades whiter in one 30-minute session. Featuring flexible, no-slip technology and seal-tight gel, they firmly grip teeth to lift stain–without sensitivity–for a brighter, more confident smile. $40.59 on amazon (was $67.45)

24% off

Jack Black Pit Boss Antiperspirant Deodorant This invisible deodorant keeps you dry and odour-free all day without leaving a trace on skin or clothes. Gentle, effective and guy-approved, snag it now while it’s on sale. $24 on Amazon (was $30)

Best personal care & wellness deals

49% off

Sports Research Triple Strength Omega 3 Fish Oil Fuel your body and mind with Sports Research Triple Strength Omega-3 – pure, burpless fish oil sourced from wild Alaskan Pollock, packed with EPA and DHA to support heart health, brain power and immunity for men and women who demand the best. $25.87 on Amazon (was $51.00)

44% off

Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser Elevate your oral care routine with the Waterpik Aquarius – an ADA-accepted professional water flosser featuring 10 customizable settings and 7 versatile tips, perfect for teeth, gums, braces and the whole family’s unique dental needs. $69.99 on Amazon (was $124.99)

50% off

Oral-B Pro Limited Electric Toothbrush Get ready for a sparkling smile with the Oral-B Pro Limited Electric Toothbrush – it removes 300% more plaque, gently guides you with a pressure sensor, and keeps you on track with a friendly timer. $86.02 on Amazon (was $119.99)

45% off

Premium Collagen Peptides Powder Glow from the inside out with Sports Research Collagen Peptides – a powerhouse blend of Type 1 & 3 collagen that supports radiant skin, strong nails, and healthy joints. Packed with 11 grams of pure collagen per scoop and 18 essential amino acids, this easily dissolvable powder turns your morning coffee, tea or smoothie into a beauty-boosting ritual. $80.95 on Amazon (was $103.29)

40% off

Yes4All EVA Interlocking Exercise Foam Floor Mats These textured, water-resistant foam tiles click together like a puzzle to create cushioned, non-slip floors—perfect for home gyms, playrooms, and recovery zones. $14.72 on amazon (was $24.71)

40% off

Loop Quiet 2 Ear Plugs Engineered for noise reduction without muffling, these sleek earplugs block up to 32 dB while preserving sound quality. Comfortable, reusable, and discreet, they’re perfect for work, travel, or any time you need some peace and quiet. $29.95 on Amazon (was $39.95)

18% off

Philips Electric Shaver Series 9000 Prestige Engineered with NanoTech precision blades and SkinComfort rings, this sleek shaver adapts to every curve for a close, irritation-free shave, even on seven-day stubble. $261.23 on amazon (was $332.49)

17% off

Hyperice Hypervolt 2 This high-performance percussion massage device delivers up to 3,200 strikes per minute, deep-tissue relief, and three-speed settings. Lightweight, quiet, and cordless, it’s ideal for fast muscle recovery, improved circulation, and post-workout relaxation. $249.00 on amazon (was $299.00)

42% off

eufy by Anker Wi-Fi Fitness Tracking Smart Scale P3 This smart scale tracks 16 body metrics—including weight, body fat, muscle mass, heart rate—with Wi‑Fi/Bluetooth and sleek glass design. And it syncs to EufyLife and Apple/Google Fitness for easy trend monitoring. $75.98 on amazon (was $129.99

29% off

Organika Canadian-Made Electrolytes Powder Packed with clean, zero-sugar hydration support, this made-in-Canada blend helps replenish minerals and fuel recovery–no artificial sweeteners, just balanced refreshment. $29.99 on amazon (was $42.49)

Best kids & family deals

20% off

Simple Joys by Carter's Baby-Boys 3-Pack Sleep and PlayFootie Designed with both baby and parent in mind, this adorable sleep-and-play set features a full-length zipper for easy changes, a gentle safety chin tab and whimsical prints in soft, neutral tones – perfect for sleep, play and everything in between. $29.05 on Amazon (was $36.32)

30% off

Coleman Pro Heavy-Duty Ultra-Light Premium Hard Cooler Stay chill and stylish on every adventure with the Coleman Pro Ultra-Light Cooler – keeping your drinks icy fresh. $349.5 on Amazon

20% off

Floating Water Mat Make this summer unforgettable with the ultimate floating mat – bright, bouncy and built to last. Whether it’s pool parties, lake days or beach vibes, this super-sturdy, UV-resistant mat supports up to 360 lbs and keeps you safe and visible while you soak up the sun. $159.99 on amazon (was $199.99)

34% off

Graco 4Ever DLX Grad 5-in-1 Convertible Car Seat From baby’s first ride to big-kid carpools, this 5-in-1 car seat grows with your child from infancy to age 12, offering seamless transitions through every stage. $415.99 on amazon (was $629.99)

20% off

DJI Mini 4 Pro Fly The DJI Mini 4 Pro is a super-light drone that captures stunning 4K video and sharp 48MP photos. It flies up to 45 minutes, avoids obstacles on its own, and comes with extra batteries and a controller. $1,149.00 on amazon (was $1,429.00)

19% off

Hasbro Gaming: Jenga Classic Game Build, balance, and laugh together as you test your steady hands–just try not to topple the tower! Perfect for game night with kids and adults alike. $18.97 on amazon (was $23.49)

27% off

LEGO Speed Champions Ferrari Build and display an authentic 275-piece Ferrari model in your home. Perfect for F1 fans and builders 10 and over, it includes a driver minifigure and detailed design for hours of fun and a sleek keepsake. $25.63 on amazon (was $34.99)

15% off

Gyrocopters Flash 6.0 The Gyrocopters Flash 6.0 is a lightweight, foldable electric scooter with a smooth ride and speeds up to 30 km/h. Perfect for adults and teens, it offers easy app controls, solid tires, and reliable safety features for fun rides around town. $339.95 on amazon (was $399.95)

15% off

Momcozy Baby Carrier Newborn to Toddler Designed for comfort and closeness, this adjustable carrier supports babies from 7 to 44 lbs with ergonomic, hip-healthy positioning, breathable fabric, and padded straps–so you and baby stay cozy on the go. $67.99 on amazon (was $79.99)

