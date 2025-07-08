Top 30 tech deals worth your while this Amazon Prime Day 2025

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

There’s very little we truly need, but the fun in life comes from what we want. And boy oh boy, there is a ton of gear we want in this summer’s Amazon Prime Day sale. TVs. Speakers. Drones. Phones. Scooters. Robots. We’ve rounded up all our favourite tech deals below—some going as low as 60% off, saving you literally thousands of dollars on big ticket items. But these bargains won’t last long. Buy now or forever hold your cash.

If you’re not yet a Prime member, now’s the perfect time to sign up and unlock exclusive access to these limited-time offers, plus enjoy fast, free shipping, streaming entertainment, and more.

21% off

Apple iPad Mini (A17 Pro) The iPad Mini punches well above its weight. Its ultraportable design combines with a vibrant 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display and powerful A17 Pro chip to make it perfect for on-the-go productivity and creativity. Pair it with an Apple Pencil Pro to do even more. $537.11 on Amazon (was $679)

24% off

Alienware X16 R2 Gaming Laptop This gaming behemoth is powered by Intel Core Ultra and NVIDIA RTX 40-series graphics, delivering incredibly fast 240Hz QHD+ visuals with 3ms response time. Advanced Element 31 and Vapor Chamber cooling ensure marathon sessions stay smooth. And customizable lighting means no two rigs look the same. $3,799.99 on amazon (was $4,999.99)

22% off

Audio-Technica AT-SB727 Sound Burger Portable Turntable The Sound Burger turntable is iconic, blending classic portable design with modern tech. Its belt-drive system spins 33 and 45 RPM records, and Bluetooth connectivity plus a 12-hour battery means you can enjoy your vinyl wherever you go. $219.00 on amazon (was $279.00)

50% off

Brother MFC-J1012DW Wireless Inkjet Printer with Scanner This compact all-in-one inkjet printer delivers fast (17 ppm) wireless printing from both PCs and phones, thanks to the easy-to-use Brother Mobile Connect app. Plus, its versatile paper handling—including auto-duplex and auto document feeding—is a boon to productivity. $79.98 on Amazon (was $159.99)

30% off

Apple Watch Series 10 The Apple Watch Series 10 is a health and fitness powerhouse. Its larger, lighter design pairs with advanced health insights like ECG and comprehensive workout tracking. And innovative features like Fall and Crash Detection help keep you safe in emergencies. $414.07 on amazon (was $589.00)

20% off

Dell Inspiron 3535 Laptop Dell Inspiron 3535 is a well-rounded laptop great for everyday use. The bright, clear 15.6-inch display makes the most of the AMD Radeon graphics chip, loads of ports let you connect all your gear, and an ergonomic lift hinge provides comfortable typing. $499.99 on Amazon (was $649.99)

25% off

Dyson V11 Cordless Vacuum Dyson devotees will have a hard time passing up this bargain. The V11 offers powerful, whole-home deep cleaning with its Motorbar head, which de-tangles hair and traps 99.99% of dust. You can use it in handheld mode for cars and upholstery, and the improved battery lasts up to an hour. $599.99 on amazon (was $799.99)

34% off

Ecobee Smart Video Doorbell Camera Canada’s own Ecobee makes this smart doorbell with crystal-clear 1080p HDR wide-angle video and two-way talk. You can connect from anywhere via the mobile app, and receive alerts for motion, people, and packages in real time. Plus, it integrates with most smart home systems. $185.98 on Amazon (was $219.99)

47% off

Garmin Forerunner 255 Sports Watch The always-on Garmin Forerunner 255 provides an array of health and training insights, including morning reports, HRV status, and adaptive workout suggestions. It can also track your performance and recovery via detailed metrics. It’s a great partner for serious runners. $294.46 on Amazon (was $469.99)

25% off

Google Nest x Yale Lock This smart lock is all about convenience and peace of mind. It replaces your deadbolt, offering secure keyless entry via an LED keypad. The app lets you grant entry remotely, schedule unique passcodes for visitors, and receive instant alerts for any locking activity or tampering. $478.56 on Amazon

55% off

GoTrax Electric Scooter GoTrax’s entry-level e-scooter delivers a smooth, stable ride thanks to 10-inch pneumatic tires and front dual suspension. Its 500W motor reaches speeds up to 31 km/h and the battery has a commute-friendly 45 kilometre range. An electric code lock helps keep it secure when you’re not around. $599.99 on amazon (was $750.15)

35% off

HP Series 5 27-inch Monitor HP’s spacious and elegant 27-inch HD LCD monitor creates bright, crisp, and smooth images thanks to a 1500:1 contrast ratio and 100Hz refresh rate. Integrated speakers and adjustable tilt make it a fine fit for streaming media at home and video calls at work. $247 on Amazon (was $269.99)

23% off

Google Pixel Tablet The Pixel Tablet’s beautiful 11-inch screen makes it a perfect platform for media and photo editing. Its subject tracking camera also makes it a good pick for video calls. And with at least five years of security updates it’ll be your steadfast companion for years to come. $499 on Amazon (was $649)

18% off

Meta Quest 3S 128GB If you’ve been waiting to dip a toe into mixed reality and VR, now’s your chance. Meta’s Quest 3S blends digital and physical worlds, letting you travel anywhere without leaving your living room. Use it for everything from workouts and concerts to games and meetings, all while keeping your surroundings in view. $329.96 on Amazon (was $399.99)

32% off

Bose SoundLink Flex Bose’s sophisticated SoundLink Flex delivers big, bold sound in a super portable package. PositionIQ tech ensures optimal sound in every environment, and multi-device connectivity makes it easy to grab from any device. It’s also IP67-certified, making it a great outdoor companion. $129.00 on amazon (was $189.00)

60% off

LG HU85LS Ultra Short Throw 4K Cinebeam Projector Now this is what Prime Day is all about. Save a whopping $2,800 on LG’s premium 4K short-throw projector. It delivers a 120-inch UHD image from under a foot away. And with built-in stereo speakers it really is a complete portable entertainment powerhouse. $2199.7 on Amazon (was $2573.47)

42% off

Google Pixel Watch 2 - LTE Google’s Pixel Watch 2 levels up health tracking with new sensors that deliver more precise monitoring for heart rate, skin temperature, and stress management. And you’ll hardly feel it while it’s on your wrist, thanks to its comfortable recycled aluminum design. $249.95 on Amazon (was $399.99)

50% off

JBL Go 3 There’s a ton of bang in this little box. The JBL Go 3 blasts surprisingly powerful beats for an ultra-portable speaker, and its IP67 waterproof and dustproof rating makes it perfect for any location. Five hours of playtime per charge should suffice for most people’s daily listening activities. $34.98 on Amazon (was $69.98)

29% off

SteelSeries Aerox 5 Gaming Mouse This ultra-light (74g) and eye-catching gaming mouse has pixel-perfect accuracy thanks to SteelSeries’ TrueMove Air tracking. Quantum 2.0 connectivity ensures lag-free play, and 9 customizable buttons will help give you total command of the battlefield. $134.99 on Amazon (was $189.99)

40% off

Sony SRS-XB100 Portable Speaker Spending hundreds of dollars on a portable speaker just to listen to books and podcasts on the deck doesn’t make much sense. Sony’s highly compact IP67-rated mini speaker solves this problem. It delivers clear, warm audio for up to 16 hours at a time and is under $50 during Prime Day. $48.00 on amazon (was $79.99)

46% off

iRobot Roomba Combo Robot Vacuum & Mop The Roomba Combo executes a complete 4-stage vacuum and mop cleaning cycle as it intelligently navigates complex floorplans, running for up to two hours per charge. Its low-profile design helps it reach tight spots, and precise edge cleaning tackles tricky corners. $199.99 on amazon (was $369.99)

44% off

Google Pixel 7 The Tensor G2-powered Google Pixel 7 is fast and secure. It has a sharp, vivid display that’s viewable in all light conditions—perfect for playing games and viewing all the photos and videos you’ll take using the most powerful Pixel camera yet. $429.00 on amazon (was $799.00)

40% off

TCL 75-Inch QM7 QLED 4K Smart TV It’s wild how much TV you can get for a little over a grand these days. This 4K QD-Mini LED TV delivers a stunning picture thanks to TCL’s AIPQ PRO Processor and 1,500+ dimming zones. Plus, a 120Hz refresh rate and Game Accelerator 240 ensure ultra-smooth, lag-free gaming. $1199.99 on Amazon (was $1999.99)

37% off

Sonos Ray Soundbar Ditch your TV’s tinny audio by upgrading to the Sonos Ray. It delivers crystal-clear, room-filling audio with crisp dialogue and powerful bass thanks to its anti-distortion technology and forward-facing components. It’s a snap to set up with most TVs, and can connect to other devices for Wi-Fi music streaming. $219 on Amazon (was $259)

22% off

Philips Hue Smart Play Light Bar Base Kit Ambience, thy name is Philips Hue. This pair of angled light bars with programmable colour scenes can be set up anywhere—behind your TV, atop shelves, inside cabinets—to give your room the exact vibe you want, controlled entirely with an easy-to-use smartphone app. $142.49 on amazon (was $189.99)

25% off

HOVERAir X1 Self-Flying Camera This tiny, foldable 125g self-flying drone intelligently tracks and follows its user at speeds up to 24 km/h, making it ideal for active video bloggers. One-click launch and gesture controls mean it’s extraordinarily accessible, and video is captured in HD and stored on a 32GB internal drive for easy access. $439.99 on amazon (was $639.00)

28% off

Google Nest Thermostat Do your bit to save the planet with a Nest thermostat. It saves energy by adjusting heating and AC based on whether anyone’s home. You can also control it manually via the Google Home app and voice commands. $129.99 on Amazon (was $179.99)

34% off

Bose TV Speaker Bose’s simple and effective TV Speaker is a great way to get clearer, louder, richer TV audio. Its two angled drivers deliver wide, natural sound, and make use of proprietary tech to enhance dialogue so you don’t miss anything at lower volumes. And it’s a cinch to set up, requiring just a single cable. $229.00 on amazon (was $329.00)

30% off

Tile Bluetooth Tracker Tile’s versatile tracker is a must for people prone to losing stuff. Attach it to anything—purses, cars, luggage, key rings—and use the app to find it within 100 metres. You can also press its button to ring your lost phone. You’ll forget about it until you need it, then be grateful to your past self for planning ahead. $24.49 on amazon (was $34.99)

20% off

GoTrax Folding Electric Bike Peddle with assistance or not at all with this affordable, foldable, lightweight e-bike. It has a 25km range running on pure electric mode, and a 25 km/h top speed. It’s a great way to save on transit, vehicle expenses, and parking during summer commutes. $576.99 on amazon (was $769.99)

