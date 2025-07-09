12 best Amazon Prime Day deals under $100

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Amazon Prime Day is here, which means big savings on some of the brands you know and love. Whether you’re looking for new kitchen tools, outdoor gadgets or a great deal on a handy home item, the site has thousands of deep discounts. Not sure where to start? We’ve scoured some of the best deals under $100–some are a *little* over–available now until July 11 with Prime Day Canada.

Cuisinart Pure Indulgence Frozen Yogurt-Ice Cream & Sorbet Maker The summer heat is out in full force, which means spending lots of time in the water and eating frozen treats. But, treking to the store every time an ice cream craving hits can add up, so why not make your own cool snacks at home? This Cuisinart tool makes frozen drinks, ice cream, sorbet and more, and now it’s available for more than $70 off. $114.98 on Amazon (was $169.99)

HyperX Cloud III – Wired Gaming Headset One of Amazon’s top-rated gaming headsets is now available for under a hundred bucks, offering you an affordable gaming alternative for your next session. The HyperX allows a seamless experience thanks to its upgraded microphone and high-quality audio, with easy mute options and a durable design. $99.99 on Amazon (was $110.45)

Oral-B Power iO Series 3 Limited Electric Toothbrush If you’ve been looking to upgrade your oral hygiene game, Prime Day is the time to do it. This toothbrush comes with a travel case, extra brush heads and smart modes like timers and pressure sensors to help you get the best clean possible. It’s also $80 off for Prime Day, so get brushing! $95.99 on amazon (was $160.00)

LEGO Harry Potter Talking Sorting Hat W/ 31 Voices Whether you’re into LEGO or Harry Potter, this is a collector’s item fans will appreciate. The Sorting Hat is one of the most iconic characters from the books and movies, plus this is just a fun build. There are more than 500 pieces to assemble and once it’s done, the model speaks in 31 different voices. That means ongoing fun, especially when you pull it out to sort your friends and family members. $98.99 on Amazon (was $129.99)

ROOTS Travel Collection Hardside Medium Luggage Travel in Canadian style with this durable but lightweight Roots hard-side spinner. The 24-inch design features a wet pocket, straps and a mesh lining, along with a dust bag for storage. It’s a great size for a quick getaway, plus you could easily snazz up the sleek design with some identifying stickers or ribbons. $99.48 on amazon (was $132.12)

Marcy Weight Storage Organizer Racks Home gyms have become an affordable workout option, but keeping all of those weights and tools organized can be a chore. That’s especially true if you’ve been collecting random items as you build up your workout space. Get everything organized once and for all with this rack, which fits all kinds of weights and kettlebells. Plus at $70 off, it’s basically a steal. $98.13 on amazon (was $166.47)

BLACK+DECKER Dustbuster Handheld Vacuum Sometimes you want to clean up a mess without breaking out the full-sized vacuum, especially if you have fur babies or kids. We love this handheld model from Black+Decker, which features adjustable suction, a washable filter, and strong battery power. Stash it in your car for a quick cleanup on the road or in the living room to keep pet hair in check. $85.00 on amazon (was $160.48)

HUGO BOSS Deep Red Eau de Parfum for Women Looking for a luxe new signature scent? What better time to elevate your olfactory experience than Prime Day? There are various scents on sale now, but one of our favourites is the HUGO BOSS Deep Red. It’s got a fruity scent with hints of freesia and ginger, making it the perfect mix of fruity and musky. $71.59 on amazon (was $95.00)

Hurtle Scooter for Adults, Teens & Kids Bikes are fun, but everyone knows the cool kids (and adults) are scooting around these days. Whether you need a gift idea or have been thinking of riding one yourself, this two-wheeler is now a whopping $55 off. We like that it includes an extended standing area for newbies, plus it folds in half for easy storage. It also includes a handy carrying strap so you can take it pretty much anywhere. $87.54 on amazon (was $123.43)

NutriChef 14 Quart Stock Pot with Lid The “ber” months are just around the corner, which means soup season is almost here. Although you might not be thinking about stocks, canning and other things that require a giant stock pot, you can’t ignore that this one is nearly half-off on Prime Day. $68.99 on amazon (was $95.99)

Ninja® Hot & Iced Coffee Maker with Rapid Cold Brew Who doesn’t love the option of coffee anyway you like it, whenever you want it? This Ninja is an all-in-one, pod-free experience thanks to its multi-purpose design. Brew up hot or cold coffee instantly in several sizes. The machine can do up to 10-cups at a time and features an adjustable tray to minimize spills. The best part is that you can program it and wake up to freshly brewed coffee every morning. $119.99 on amazon (was $149.99)

Greenworks 1600 PSI 13 Amp 1.2 GPM Pressure Washer Wash the heck out of all your outdoor things with this powerful but lightweight pressure washer, which is now $60 off for Prime Day. The machine is easy to use and move around thanks to an extended cord, and it comes with several settings to clean a variety of items. This washer also features stop/start technology to save energy and is low-noise so the neighbours won’t complain when you bust it out on weekends. $98.00 on amazon (was $159.99)

