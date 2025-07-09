The headphones our tech expert is eyeing this Amazon Prime Day

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Chad’s #1 headphone pick:

46% off

Beats Studio Pro Apple’s high-end wireless cans are more than $200 off during Amazon Prime Day. Beautifully styled and super comfy, they take advantage of spatial audio tech for a more natural listening experience and are the first Beats product to feature lossless audio (when using a USB-C connection). They also have top notch active noise-cancelling tech—including a transparency mode so you can remain aware of your surroundings while enjoying your jams—and can go 40 hours before needing a recharge. You won’t find a better deal on an award-winning set of headphones this Prime Day. $268.37 on Amazon (was $469.95)

Honourable mentions:

43% off

JBL Tune 520BT It’s bass on a budget. These wireless on-ear headphones pump out an unexpectedly heavy bottom end for their class, and pack up to 57 hours of battery life. They’re great for taking hands-free calls, too, thanks to JBL’s Voice Aware tech. $39.98 on Amazon (was $69.98)

40% off

Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 Powered by the new Tensor A1 chip, Google’s latest buds deliver double the noise cancellation with Silent Seal 2.0 while delivering rich, immersive soundscapes. The secure “twist-to-adjust” fit makes them great for pretty much any activity. $179.95 on Amazon (was $299)

29% off

Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 4 The niftiest thing about this affordable little speaker is that if you buy two you can pair them and get a true stereo experience. It’s waterproof, shockproof, and has an EQ mode that cranks things up for outdoor listening. Cooler still, it also has a voice enhancement setting that makes it ideal for podcasts. $99.79 on Amazon (was $139.99)

24% off

Apple AirPods Max With computational audio, custom-built dynamic drivers, and stunning ergonomic design, Apple’s high-tech over-ear headphones are to die for. They usually run around $800, so if you’ve been waiting for a deal this Prime Day bargain is about as good as you’ll find. $779 on Amazon

25% off

Apple AirPods Pro 2 Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 earbuds deliver significantly improved active noise cancellation and dynamic spatial audio, alongside features like adaptive audio, conversation awareness, and health tools to protect your hearing. Plus, dust, sweat, and water resistance means they’re built to last. $259.68 on Amazon (was $329)

27% off

Bose SoundLink Max Up for a splurge? Then you can stop reading now and just order the Bose SoundLink Max. It checks all the boxes. Rich, pulsing bass. Long battery life. An AUX jack so you can connect turntables and MP3 players. The ability to act as a charger for other devices. And it’s waterproof, dustproof, and shock resistant, to boot. It’s pretty much the pinnacle of portable speakers. $399 on Amazon (was $549)

30% off

Sonos Ace Wireless Big, bold, and beautiful, these noise-cancelling headphones from American audio heavy hitter Sonos deliver warm, well-balanced sound sure to be appreciated by just about any music lover. And the soft memory foam pads covered in vegan leather are heaven on the ears. $419 on Amazon (was $599)

35% off

Beats Studio Buds These buds have everything you want in a set of wireless earphones. They pair easily with any Bluetooth device, have excellent range, can go up to 36 hours between charges, and have exceptional noise nullifying tech. And they sound fantastic. $157.85 on Amazon (was $229.95)

36% off

Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 We think this small, simple puck—available in six hues and sporting a built-in leather tote cord— is the prettiest portable speaker around. It looks great anywhere, from living rooms to hot tubs. And it’s waterproof, so no worries if it falls in! Bang & Olufsen’s legendary engineering is evident via the 13cm driver that delivers warm bass and a clear high range. And you can enjoy your music for an incredible 42 hours per charge at low volume. $358.75 on Amazon

38% off

Beats Solo 4 If Beats’ Studio Pro headphones seem a little too spendy, consider the smaller, lighter Solo 4. You’ll take a very minor hit in sound quality, but still get key features like spatial audio and dual-mode noise cancelling. Plus, they come in cloud pink and slate blue. $184.16 on Amazon (was $279.95)

33% off

Linsoul Kiwi Ears Orchestra Lite These high-end wired earbuds are made for audiophiles. They’re built on an eight-driver architecture, with two ultra tweeters, four mid-range armature drivers, and a pair of subwoofers. Music comes through warm and natural, like you’re sitting in front of the orchestra pit. $339.99 on Amazon (was $407.99)

20% off

JBL Clip 5 If portability is your primary shopping criteria, JBL’s Clip 5 should be at the top of your list. It’s not much bigger than a phone. And its clever padlock-style design—available in 16 colour schemes—lets you clip it to just about anything, from handlebars to purses. The small size means just 12 hours of battery life at normal volume, but the Playtime Boost button adjusts settings to give you an extra three hours. $79.98 on Amazon (was $99.98)

27% off

Technics EAHA800ES Available in matte black and an eye-catching silver, Technics’ “audiophile-grade” noise-cancelling headphones deliver rich, immersive sound that can enhance your experience of everything from music to audiobooks. Bonus: A quick charge feature gives you 10 hours of playback in just 15-minutes. $328 on Amazon (was $449.99)

44% off

Bose QuietComfort Bose’s legendary noise cancellation tech and audio engineering is on full display in these high-end, high-fidelity headphones. Luxuriously soft pads hug your ears during epic listening sessions, and fully customizable EQ means you can create your ideal sound experience. $269 on Amazon (was $479)

50% off

Audio-Technica ATH-CKS50TW The soundsmiths at Audio-Technica managed to stuff a ton of rich bass and clear treble into the 9mm drivers in these wee, elegant noise cancelling buds. And they have some nifty perks, too, including multipoint pairing and low latency—useful for gamers! $199.97 on Amazon

13% off

Beats Pill Apple’s portable speaker (which also works with Android devices) is sleek, simple, and sounds great. The pill-shaped shell—available in red, black, and champagne gold—looks great in any setting, and sports just four cleverly configured buttons that make it easy to control playback, adjust volume, take calls, and activate your voice assistant. Plus, the Beats By Dre sound pedigree is evident in every falsetto note and throbbing drumbeat $136.78 on Amazon (was $149.99)

38% off

Sony WH-1000XM4 Sony’s 60 years of experience making headphones culminate in these minimalist noise-canceling over-ear cans. Advanced features like automatic volume control during conversations and intuitive touch controls help create a truly premium experience. $426 on Amazon

29% off

Audio-Technica ATH-TWX7BK True Wireless Earphones These high-end, beautiful sounding buds from the soundsmiths at Audio-Technica are packed with smart features. Active noise cancelling keeps unwanted sounds out, but optional hear-through and talk-through modes offer convenience and safety as you move around town. They even have a “soundscape” function that plays natural ambient sounds to help you concentrate at work. $279 on Amazon

36% off

Sony S100F 2.0ch Soundbar Bring cinematic sound to your living room with this sleek 2-channel soundbar. Its built-in tweeter and Bass Reflex speaker deliver rich, room-filling audio in a space-saving design. With S-Force Pro Front Surround, you’ll feel like the action is happening all around you. Bonus: The voice enhancement feature boosts quiet dialogue, making movie nights and video calls crystal clear. $128 on Amazon (was $199.99)

26% off

Soundcore Space One Pro The appropriately named Space One Pro—it looks like an astronaut accessory—outputs gorgeous lossless sound and sits nicely on the noodle thanks to its well-padded cups and band. Physical controls allow for precise manipulation, and the noise cancellation is aces. Buy on Amazon

41% off

soundcore by Anker P20i True Wireless Earbuds Punchy bass, clear calls, and all-day play–soundcore P20i earbuds pack oversized drivers, 10-hour battery life (30 with the case), and fast charging into a compact, water-resistant design. Customize EQ and controls via the app, and never lose a bud with the built-in “Find My Earbuds” feature. $39.99 on Amazon

20% off

Sonos Roam 2 Sonos is known for high-tech features and high quality audio, and the American spreaker maker brings both to this small but powerful sound machine. It constantly measures how soundwaves reflect off nearby surfaces and alters the EQ accordingly to ensure an ideal listening experience. Plus, it’s integrated with Amazon’s Alexa, meaning you can control both the speaker and other smart home devices with your voice. $183 on Amazon (was $229)

50% off

JBL Tour One M2 JBL’s Tour One M2 offers true adaptive noise cancelling and beautiful audio thanks to powerful 40mm drivers and fully customizable EQ settings. And with 50 hours of playback you’ll get a week of heavy listening before needing to recharge. $199.98 on Amazon (was $399.98)

