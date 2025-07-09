SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Curator

16 bestselling beauty products on sale this Amazon Prime Day 2025

By Adriana Monachino The Curator Team
Posted July 9, 2025 6:20 pm
1 min read
amazon canada prime day beauty deals View image in full screen
Don't wait! Add to cart now.
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Amazon Canada’s Prime Day is finally here, which means one thing: it’s time to *add to cart* sans the guilt–especially when it comes to these fabulous beauty finds. From coveted brands like Estée Lauder and Kérastase to Clinique and more, a number of bestselling beauty picks are deeply discounted right now. Read on for our top picks from the sale, and get ready to save on your splurge.

Not a Prime member? Sign up to get exclusive access to all the deals, plus enjoy fast, free shipping, streaming entertainment, and more. And with Giftmania returning, members also have a chance to win amazing prizes just for participating.  Read on for our top picks from this year’s epic sale.

Story continues below advertisement

 

20% off

Estée Lauder Double Wear Stay-in-Place 24-Hour Long-Wear Matte Foundation
A cult classic that won’t budge, no matter how hot or humid it gets. With 24-hour wear and a flawless matte finish, this deal is too good to pass up.
$53.60 on amazon (was $67.00)

 

42% off

Shark SmoothStyle
Smooth, style and volumize your mane from home. This multitasking tool is 42 per cent off, but *only* for Prime Day.
$79.98 on Amazon (was $129.99)

 

25% off

Clinique Moisture Surge 100H Auto-Replenishing Hydrator Face Moisturizer
This gel-cream is a tall glass of water for thirsty skin. Lightweight and backed by a loyal fanbase, you won’t find a better deal, even at Sephora.
$86.25 on amazon (was $115.00)
Story continues below advertisement

 

24% off

Sacheu Lip Liner Stay-N Peel Off Lip Stain
TikTok made you want it–Amazon’s price makes you need it. A long-lasting, budge-proof stain for under $13? Add to cart, stat.
$12.24 on amazon (was $16.00)

 

20% off

Touchland Power Mist Hydrating Hand Sanitizer Spray
The sleek sanitizer that doubles as a desk essential. Packed with scent and style, don’t miss this rare 20 per cent markdown.
$33.60 on amazon (was $42.00)

 

25% off

Armani Beauty Acqua di Gio Eau de Toilette
For the man with discerning taste, you never see this fresh signature scent for under $100–until now.
$93.75 on amazon (was $125.00)
Story continues below advertisement

 

15% off

Kérastase Genesis Hair Serum
Bye bye, breakage. This salon-loved serum has been touted to strengthen strands and soothe your scalp–and now it’s on sale.
$75.65 on amazon (was $89.00)

 

33% off

Ulike Laser Hair Removal Air 10
Ditch the razor–this powerful at-home device gives silky-smooth results without the spa price tag. This discount? Game-changing.
$389.00 on amazon (was $579.00)

 

30% off

LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask: Nourishing Overnight Lip Treatment
Pillow-soft lips await. This nourishing night treatment is a K-beauty staple and at 30 per cent off you’ll definitely want to snag it before it’s gone.
$22.75 on amazon (was $32.50)

 

15% off

Caudalie Vinoperfect Radiance Serum
Powered by viniferine, this serum fades dark spots and brightens dull skin. Grab this French pharmacy fave at a can’t-miss price.
$93.50 on amazon (was $110.00)
Story continues below advertisement

 

22% off

BIODANCE Bio-Collagen Real Deep Mask
Drench your skin in collagen-rich hydration and get your glow on with this cult-favourite mask. Stock up while its over 20 per cent off.
$24.19 on amazon (was $31.00)

 

30% off

COLOR WOW Dream Coat, Supernatural Spray,
Humidity? Not today. This award-winning spray gives you glassy, glossy hair for days. Even stylists swears by it.
$26.60 on amazon (was $38.00)

 

19% off

Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler and Dryer
The holy grail of hair tools is now under $650–and in gorgeous rose gold. You never see this low of a price, so get it while you still can.
$649.99 on amazon (was $799.99)
Story continues below advertisement

 

29% off

Tatcha Luminous Dewy Skin Mist
Like a glow filter in a bottle. This celeb-loved mist revives tired skin and refreshes makeup in a single spritz.
$46.20 on amazon (was $65.00)

 

19% off

Nexxus Strong Hold Hair Wax Slick Stick
For sleek buns, snatched ponies and zero flyaways, this styling stick has gone viral for a reason–and it’s under $16 right now.
$15.30 on amazon (was $19.00)

 

31% off

grace and stella Eye Patches with Caffeine
These gold under-eye masks are a morning must. Wake up tired eyes and fake eight hours of sleep, for less than $18.
$17.95 on amazon (was $25.95)
Story continues below advertisement

 

