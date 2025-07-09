16 bestselling beauty products on sale this Amazon Prime Day 2025

Send this page to someone via email

Amazon Canada’s Prime Day is finally here, which means one thing: it’s time to *add to cart* sans the guilt–especially when it comes to these fabulous beauty finds. From coveted brands like Estée Lauder and Kérastase to Clinique and more, a number of bestselling beauty picks are deeply discounted right now. Read on for our top picks from the sale, and get ready to save on your splurge.

Not a Prime member? Sign up to get exclusive access to all the deals, plus enjoy fast, free shipping, streaming entertainment, and more. And with Giftmania returning, members also have a chance to win amazing prizes just for participating. Read on for our top picks from this year’s epic sale.

20% off

Estée Lauder Double Wear Stay-in-Place 24-Hour Long-Wear Matte Foundation A cult classic that won’t budge, no matter how hot or humid it gets. With 24-hour wear and a flawless matte finish, this deal is too good to pass up. $53.60 on amazon (was $67.00)

42% off

Shark SmoothStyle Smooth, style and volumize your mane from home. This multitasking tool is 42 per cent off, but *only* for Prime Day. $79.98 on Amazon (was $129.99)

25% off

Clinique Moisture Surge 100H Auto-Replenishing Hydrator Face Moisturizer This gel-cream is a tall glass of water for thirsty skin. Lightweight and backed by a loyal fanbase, you won’t find a better deal, even at Sephora. $86.25 on amazon (was $115.00)

24% off

20% off

Touchland Power Mist Hydrating Hand Sanitizer Spray The sleek sanitizer that doubles as a desk essential. Packed with scent and style, don’t miss this rare 20 per cent markdown. $33.60 on amazon (was $42.00)

25% off

15% off

Kérastase Genesis Hair Serum Bye bye, breakage. This salon-loved serum has been touted to strengthen strands and soothe your scalp–and now it’s on sale. $75.65 on amazon (was $89.00)

33% off

30% off

LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask: Nourishing Overnight Lip Treatment Pillow-soft lips await. This nourishing night treatment is a K-beauty staple and at 30 per cent off you’ll definitely want to snag it before it’s gone. $22.75 on amazon (was $32.50)

15% off

Caudalie Vinoperfect Radiance Serum Powered by viniferine, this serum fades dark spots and brightens dull skin. Grab this French pharmacy fave at a can’t-miss price. $93.50 on amazon (was $110.00)

22% off

BIODANCE Bio-Collagen Real Deep Mask Drench your skin in collagen-rich hydration and get your glow on with this cult-favourite mask. Stock up while its over 20 per cent off. $24.19 on amazon (was $31.00)

30% off

19% off

Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler and Dryer The holy grail of hair tools is now under $650–and in gorgeous rose gold. You never see this low of a price, so get it while you still can. $649.99 on amazon (was $799.99)

29% off

Tatcha Luminous Dewy Skin Mist Like a glow filter in a bottle. This celeb-loved mist revives tired skin and refreshes makeup in a single spritz. $46.20 on amazon (was $65.00)

19% off

Nexxus Strong Hold Hair Wax Slick Stick For sleek buns, snatched ponies and zero flyaways, this styling stick has gone viral for a reason–and it’s under $16 right now. $15.30 on amazon (was $19.00)

31% off

grace and stella Eye Patches with Caffeine These gold under-eye masks are a morning must. Wake up tired eyes and fake eight hours of sleep, for less than $18. $17.95 on amazon (was $25.95)

