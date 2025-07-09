16 bestselling beauty products on sale this Amazon Prime Day 2025

By Adriana Monachino
Amazon Canada’s Prime Day is finally here, which means one thing: it’s time to *add to cart* sans the guilt–especially when it comes to these fabulous beauty finds. From coveted brands like Estée Lauder and Kérastase to Clinique and more, a number of bestselling beauty picks are deeply discounted right now. Read on for our top picks from the sale, and get ready to save on your splurge.
20% off
A cult classic that won’t budge, no matter how hot or humid it gets. With 24-hour wear and a flawless matte finish, this deal is too good to pass up.
42% off
Smooth, style and volumize your mane from home. This multitasking tool is 42 per cent off, but *only* for Prime Day.
25% off
This gel-cream is a tall glass of water for thirsty skin. Lightweight and backed by a loyal fanbase, you won’t find a better deal, even at Sephora.
24% off
TikTok made you want it–Amazon’s price makes you need it. A long-lasting, budge-proof stain for under $13? Add to cart, stat.
20% off
The sleek sanitizer that doubles as a desk essential. Packed with scent and style, don’t miss this rare 20 per cent markdown.
25% off
For the man with discerning taste, you never see this fresh signature scent for under $100–until now.
15% off
Bye bye, breakage. This salon-loved serum has been touted to strengthen strands and soothe your scalp–and now it’s on sale.
33% off
Ditch the razor–this powerful at-home device gives silky-smooth results without the spa price tag. This discount? Game-changing.
Maybelline New York Lash Sensational Mascara – $11.28
NIVEA Creme – $12.78 Batiste Dark Dry Shampoo Spray – $13.58 Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Body Mist Sunscreen SPF 60 – $12.78 Poo Pourri Royal Flush, Before-You-Go Toilet Spray – $10.39
30% off
Pillow-soft lips await. This nourishing night treatment is a K-beauty staple and at 30 per cent off you’ll definitely want to snag it before it’s gone.
15% off
Powered by viniferine, this serum fades dark spots and brightens dull skin. Grab this French pharmacy fave at a can’t-miss price.
22% off
Drench your skin in collagen-rich hydration and get your glow on with this cult-favourite mask. Stock up while its over 20 per cent off.
30% off
Humidity? Not today. This award-winning spray gives you glassy, glossy hair for days. Even stylists swears by it.
19% off
The holy grail of hair tools is now under $650–and in gorgeous rose gold. You never see this low of a price, so get it while you still can.
29% off
Like a glow filter in a bottle. This celeb-loved mist revives tired skin and refreshes makeup in a single spritz.
19% off
For sleek buns, snatched ponies and zero flyaways, this styling stick has gone viral for a reason–and it’s under $16 right now.
31% off
These gold under-eye masks are a morning must. Wake up tired eyes and fake eight hours of sleep, for less than $18.
