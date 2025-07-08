Best cooking gear and appliance deals to buy during Amazon Prime Day 2025

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

SharkNinja NC299AMZ Ice Cream Maker Compact, powerful, and easy to use, the Ninja CREAMi whips up ice cream, gelato, smoothie bowls, and more with 7 one-touch programs and endless mix-in fun. It’s the perfect summer appliance to add to cart at an unbeatable price. $250 on Amazon

HENCKELS Aviara Premium Knife Block Set Crafted with over 100 years of German engineering expertise, this knife set includes everything from a precision 4 inch paring knife to durable stainless steel steak knives – featuring ultra-sharp, satin-finished blades that stay sharper longer for professional-level cutting every time. $394.99 on Amazon

Vitamix Propel Series 750 Blender Meet the Vitamix Propel Series – your kitchen’s new power accessory. With four chic preset programs (hello, hot soup and frozen dessert), a sleek self-cleaning mode, and a motor that blends like a dream, it’s the high-performance blender that’s as iconic as it is convenient. $849.95 on Amazon

Keurig K-Mini Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker Compact yet mighty, this chic coffee maker fits into even the tiniest spaces – brewing your perfect cup in minutes with recyclable K-Cup pods or your own favourite grounds. $69.98 on Amazon (was $109.99)

Crock-Pot MultiMeal Multicooker and Programmable Slow Cooker Say goodbye to cluttered kitchens with this game-changing multicooker that lets you whip up multiple meals at once using dual pots – each with its own temperature and cooking mode like slow cook, sear, rice, and steam. $269.55 on Amazon

Cuisinart Compact Automatic Bread Maker Small but mighty, this counter-friendly bread maker whips up warm, homemade loaves with zero fuss. Just add ingredients, pick from 12 preprogrammed options, choose your crust shade and loaf size, and let it mix, knead, rise, bake and keep warm all on its own. $179.95 on Amazon

Ninja Foodi 8-in-1 Digital Air Fry Oven Meet the ultimate countertop upgrade: this sleek 8-in-1 powerhouse delivers perfectly precise temps, airflow, and heat, so every air fry, roast, toast or bake comes out just right. $179.99 on Amazon (was $259.99)

Ninja Professional Plus Food Processor Now’s the perfect time to upgrade your kitchen – this do-it-all food processor is on sale for Prime, making it easier than ever to chop, slice, shred, and mix like a pro, all at a price too good to pass up. $149.98 on Amazon

Magic Bullet Blender On sale for Prime, this 17-piece high-speed mixing set is the ultimate kitchen sidekick. Chop, blend, whip and mix everything from smoothies to salsa in seconds, with durable, dishwasher-safe cups and all the accessories you need to prep and serve. $58.95 on Amazon

Ninja Foodi 10 QT 6-in-1 DualZone Smart XL Air Fryer Dinner just got smarter and faster. With two XL baskets and the Smart Cook System, this powerhouse air fryer lets you cook two foods, two ways, at the same time, no guesswork, no waiting. Perfect for big family meals, game-day wings, or weeknight dinners in a flash. $305.31 on Amazon (was $319.99)

13pc Cookware Set This 13-piece set, made from durable 18/10 stainless steel with a three-layer Lagoseal Plus base suitable for induction, includes pots and saucepans with wide welded handles and matching lids, plus a ladle, scoop, and spaghetti server, all dishwasher safe and designed for secure grip and hygienic use. $239.99 on Amazon

