8 can’t-miss Amazon Prime Day 2025 deals

Can you feel it? Amazon Prime Day is rolling into town again! Time to double click and drill down on your most-loved items at phenomenal price points.

So whether you’re committed to sticking to (or just starting) a fitness plan, downloaded that banger of a summer beach read or hitting the bricks for a camping adventure with your crew–it’s time to save on top shelf brands and products that will make life run smooth-like-butta.

Not a Prime member? Sign up to get exclusive access to all the deals, plus enjoy fast, free shipping, streaming entertainment, and more. And with Giftmania returning, members also have a chance to win amazing prizes just for participating.

Fit Tricks

Because when you’re ruthless about staying in your self-alignment? Everyone wins.

40% off

Yes4All EVA Interlocking Exercise Foam Floor Mats I appreciate the modern, design-friendly finish on these EVA interlocking exercise foam floor mats by Yes4All for at-home training. This version is called Walnut Wood Light. Available in a variety of square footage options. $14.72 on amazon (was $24.71)

15% off

Yes4All Neoprene Coated Dumbbell Hand Weight Set The sculpting impact of Yes4All’s cheeky little dumbbell hand weights is epic. Repeat after me: ten minutes a day. And yes, 5lbs is plenty. $18.56 on amazon (was $21.86)

21% off

Yes4All 3 in-1 Soft Plyo Box Wooden Core Helpful for a wide spectrum of plyometric exercise and training, this wooden core soft plyo jump box by Yes4All has helped me with balance issues, agility and core strength. $71.00 on amazon (was $90.06)

Chill. (Literally).

Time to power down, stock up and head to where the pavement turns to sand…

30% off

Coleman Pro Heavy-Duty Ultra-Light Premium Hard Cooler Coleman is a true originator in this category. The Pro Heavy Duty hard cooler lunch box in Blue Sky comes with a carry strap and no wheels – and I dig it. Quick, cute and high caliber. 139.99 on amazon (was $199.99)

30% off

Coleman Pro Heavy-Duty Ultra-Light Premium Hard Cooler For longer hauls or marathon dock days, this Coleman Pro Heavy Duty beauty has wheels! It’s like announcing a dress has pockets… $244.99 on amazon (was $349.99)

17% off

Coleman Cascade 328/Classic Camping Stove This exact model of Coleman camping stove, the Cascade 328 Classic, got me through every single breakfast and dinner last summer during months of cottage renovations. It’s like the Meryl Streep of meal makers. $180.00 on amazon (was $215.99)

Homebody

Who says adventuring is the only path forward? It was a long, busy winter. Create a cross breeze, throw on your Susie Q’s linen matching set and enjoy the peace and quiet of home. For a hot minute.

35% off

Amazon Kindle Scribe 32 GB A dream for this Virgo, Amazon’s latest Kindle Scribe (32 GB) has a freshly redesigned display with uniform borders. But it also has a built-in notebook summarization feature, so you can write in books and documents. Premium Tungsten pen included. $344.99 on amazon (was $529.99)

25% off

ecobee Smart Sensor for Doors & Windows 2 Pack With all that summer home (and away) time, you can rest easy with the ecobee Smart Sensor pack for doors & windows. Giving real time notifications (via the ecobee app) whenever a door or window is opened, you can also affix sensors to sensitive areas of your home such as medicine cabinets and drawers. Compatible with ecobee Smart Thermostats, think of this system as home security and energy savings in one. $75.03 on amazon (was $99.99)

