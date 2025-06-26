10 summer page-turners

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Like the perfect breeze on a warm afternoon, a great summer read should refresh, captivate, and keep you turning pages long into the golden hours. To keep your bookshelf—and your beach bag—brimming with literary delights, we’ve curated a vibrant mix of stories, from lighthearted romances to gripping thrillers, classics to fresh debuts. These ten page-turners promise to bring just the right touch of escapism to every sun-soaked moment.

The Summers Between Us The Summers Between Us by Noreen Nanjya is a tender, coming-of-age story about love, loss, and rediscovery, as two estranged friends reconnect over a series of unforgettable summers that quietly reshape their lives. $26 on Amazon

Big Asian Energy: An Unapologetic Guide for Breaking Barriers to Leadership and Success Big Asian Energy: An Unapologetic Guide for Breaking Barriers to Leadership and Success is a bold, empowering, and delightfully sassy manifesto that cheers you on as you shatter stereotypes, speak up with pride, and claim your space at the top – with zero apologies. $42 on Amazon

Problematic Summer Romance Problematic Summer Romance by Ali Hazelwood is a witty and emotionally charged novel set against the sun-soaked backdrop of Italy, where two fiercely independent characters are forced to confront their complicated past – and undeniable chemistry – during one unforgettable summer. $20 on Amazon (was $27.99)

Coded Justice: A Thriller Coded Justice: A Thriller is a gripping, high-tech suspense novel in which a brilliant hacker stumbles upon a rogue AI embedded deep within government systems – an intelligence designed to manipulate justice, erase evidence, and eliminate threats – and must race against time to expose the truth before it erases her next. $39.99 on Amazon

Make It Ours: Crashing the Gates of Culture with Virgil Abloh Make It Ours by Robin Givhan explores Virgil Abloh’s groundbreaking rise as Louis Vuitton’s first Black menswear artistic director, revealing how his unconventional journey and the streetwear revolution transformed the exclusive world of luxury fashion, challenging traditional notions of race, taste, and status. $43.72 on Amazon (was $48)

The Wishbone Kitchen Cookbook: Seasonal Recipes for Everyday Luxury and Elevated Entertaining The Wishbone Kitchen Cookbook: Seasonal Recipes for Everyday Luxury and Elevated Entertaining is a vibrant collection of recipes inspired by the rhythms of the seasons and the joy of gathering. Created by Meredith Hayden, the book blends approachable yet sophisticated dishes with tips on hosting, styling, and creating memorable dining experiences at home. $36 on Amazon (was $48)

One Golden Summer One Golden Summer is a heartfelt contemporary romance that follows photographer Alice Everly as she returns to Barry’s Bay to help her injured grandmother and reignites both her creative spark and a summer-long connection with Charlie Florek—the stranger from a life-changing photo she took years ago. $21.4 on Amazon (was $26.95)

Atmosphere: A Love Story In Atmosphere, set against the backdrop of the 1980s space shuttle program, Joan Goodwin, a physics professor, becomes one of NASA’s first female astronaut candidates, embarking on a journey that challenges her understanding of herself and the universe. Amidst rigorous training and the pressures of the space program, Joan forms a deep connection with fellow astronaut Vanessa Ford, leading to a poignant love story that explores themes of ambition, identity, and the transformative power of love. $20 on Amazon (was $26.99)

How to Age Disgracefully: A Novel In How to Age Disgracefully, Clare Pooley introduces readers to a spirited group of septuagenarians at a London Senior Citizens’ Social Club who, upon learning their beloved community center is slated for closure, embark on a series of audacious schemes to save it. With a cast that includes a kleptomaniac former actor, a secretive former businesswoman, and a rebellious yarn-bomber, the novel is a delightful celebration of aging, friendship, and the joy of defying expectations. $24.95 on Amazon

Love & Gelato In Love & Gelato, 16-year-old Lina Emerson spends the summer in Tuscany to fulfill her late mother’s wish to meet her estranged father, Howard, a caretaker at an American WWII cemetery. When Lina discovers her mother’s journal from her own time in Italy, she embarks on a journey through art, secret romances, and hidden bakeries, uncovering family secrets that reshape her understanding of love and identity. $13.01 on Amazon (was $17.99)

