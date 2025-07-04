The ultimate birthday gift guide for every age

Send this page to someone via email

Birthday season is upon us, and if you’re scratching your head over what to get the person who says “I don’t need anything,” you’re definitely not alone. Birthdays can be tricky to shop for, but this ultimate birthday gift guide has you covered – no matter your budget. Whether they’re a tech lover, a homebody, or someone who treasures sentimental keepsakes, these carefully chosen gifts are sure to delight. From luxe indulgences to wallet-friendly surprises, we’ve rounded up ideas that fit every price point and personality. The best part? Each gift is designed to make their day unforgettable and show just how much you care.

Kids

Squishmallows Official Kellytoy Plush 12 Inch Maui The Pineapple Make their birthday extra huggable! It’s the sweetest way to say “Happy Birthday” and welcome them to the Squishmallow Squad. $32.47 on Amazon

LEGO Technic Ferrari SF-24 F1 Model Car Kit Rev up the birthday fun with the LEGO Technic Ferrari SF-24 F1 Model Car Kit – a thrilling build that brings speed, style, and racing excitement right to their hands. $299.99 on Amazon

Kids Bike With training wheels, a charming basket, and a comfy adjustable seat, this sweet ride grows with them – helping build confidence and balance. $179.99 on Amazon

Birthday Gift Card Set (2025) Start their coin collection off right and make their birthday un-bear-ably fun with this adorable 2025 Birthday Gift Card Set – featuring a dancing polar bear coin that’s sure to bring smiles and warm memories. $24.95 at Royal Canadian Mint

Teens

DIY Wall Collage Kit for Teen & Tween Girls Give the gift of endless imagination. The DIY Wall Collage Kit is packed with over 1,000 pieces to help them create a one-of-a-kind, colourful wall masterpiece that’s as unique as they are. $29.49 on Amazon (was $34.99)

Xbox Series X Console Make their birthday next-level with the Xbox Series X – the ultimate gaming machine that brings lightning-fast action, epic graphics, and nonstop fun. $729.96 on Amazon

Adults

$25 and under

Clippable Nano Pouch The lululemon Clippable Nano Pouch is a chic and practical birthday gift, perfect for keeping essentials close at hand whether they’re hitting the gym or running errands. $24 at Lululemon

Ceramic Mug This adorable mug, complete with a charming bow detail, is a thoughtful little kitchen gift for any cappuccino or tea lover – equal parts cozy and cute. $19.99 on Amazon

Lunch Box This durable, compact lunch box is perfect for anyone who’s always on the go, with insulated compartments to keep meals fresh, handy pockets for essentials, and a convenient buckle handle that clips right onto backpacks. $19.99 on Amazon (was $25.99)

$50 and under

3D fruit glasses Set of 2 Brighten their birthday with this adorable Simons Maison exclusive – Canadian-designed glasses bursting with colourful, mouth-watering fruits that add a juicy splash of fun to any celebration. $28.00 at Simons

Calvin Klein Men's Steel Micro Solid A Tie The Calvin Klein Men’s Steel Micro Solid A Tie is a sleek and sophisticated gift, perfect for adding a polished touch to any wardrobe – whether for work, special occasions, or everyday style. $38.8 on Amazon

Tommy Hilfiger Mens Leather Wallet This leather wallet from Tommy Hilfiger is a timeless birthday gift that combines classic style with everyday functionality, making it a smart upgrade for anyone’s essentials. $32.65 on Amazon

Coffee Syrup Dispenser Who said syrup dispensers have to be boring? Whether you’re a caramel macchiato devotee or a french vanilla fanatic, these premium glass dispensers with minimalistic labels will look the part while aesthetically displayed in your home coffee station. $34.95 on Amazon

$100 and under

Tatcha Protect and Prime Tri The Tatcha Protect and Prime Trio, featuring Liquid Silk Canvas, Mini Dewy Skin Mist, and Kissu Lip Mask, is a luxurious birthday gift that preps, hydrates and nourishes skin for a radiant, glowing finish. $99 on Amazon

Oster Texture Select Master Series Blender Buying for a homemaker? This powerful Oster blender is a kitchen-lover’s dream. Features powerful 800-watt motor, customizable texture settings, a durable glass jar, and convenient pre-programmed modes. $89.98 on Amazon

Dôme Huggies The Dôme Huggies from Mejuri are the ultimate birthday gift for the style maven who appreciates understated luxury – a sculptural, polished touch that elevates every outfit with modern, minimalist glamour. $78 at Mejuri

$250 and under

Shark ION Robot Vacuum For the birthday gift that says “I’ve got your back (and your floors),” the Shark ION Robot Vacuum AV752 is a total game-changer. With Wi-Fi voice control, powerful multi-surface cleaning, and a sleek Smoke/Ash and White finish, it’s the kind of smart, stylish upgrade they didn’t know they needed – but won’t want to live without. $249.97 on Amazon (was $269.97)

Amazon Kindle The lightest, most compact Kindle yet, designed for easy reading with a brighter front light and faster page turns. Let mom escape into her favourite stories with up to 6 weeks of battery life and a library that fits right in your pocket. $144.99 on Amazon

Outdoor Fire Pit With it’s chic stone design, this fire pit makes a cozy gift for s’mores lovers and those who love outdoor hangouts. $169.99 on Amazon

Our Place Bakeware Set The Our Place Bakeware Set combines style and versatility, featuring nonstick, oven-safe essentials that make baking – and serving – a total joy. $250 on Amazon

Splurge-worthy gifts

Bold Herringbone Chain Necklace Add a little shimmer and a lot of confidence with the Bold Herringbone Chain Necklace from Mejuri – sleek, silver, and seriously ready to steal the spotlight. $268 at Mejuri

Omnilux Contour Face Give the gift of glowing skin this birthday with the Omnilux Contour Face – an innovative LED mask that brings spa-quality skincare right to their doorstep. Perfect for anyone who deserves to feel radiant, refreshed, and rejuvenated with just minutes of self-care each day. $535.00 at Omnilux

Autonomous SmartDesk 2 For the productivity lover or home office hero, the Autonomous SmartDesk 2 makes an impressive birthday gift – sleek, adjustable, and built to boost focus and comfort with every sit-to-stand shift. $499 at Autonomous

Infrared Sauna This gorgeous wooden sauna is an investment that will pay you back in health benefits over and over again. The pros are endless – detoxification, better skin health, stress relief, and improved sleep, among others. It comfortably fits two people and makes an impressive addition to any home fitness room. $2995.53 on Amazon (was $3248.7)

Ninja CREAMi Swirl Ice Cream and Soft Serve Maker A sweet surprise for mom – and the whole family. Whether you’re scooping for one or swirling for many, this dreamy frozen treat maker is the ultimate Mother’s Day gift that keeps on giving. With 13 one-touch programs (including 6 soft serve options!), she can whip up custom creations everyone will love – because nothing says “I love you” like homemade ice cream. $429.98 on Amazon

KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer Whisk, mix, and knead your way to delicious memories with this iconic stand mixer. With its sleek design and powerful performance, it’ll be you and your partner’s new favourite tool for creating culinary masterpieces. $379.98 on Amazon (was $474.99)

