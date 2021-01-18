Man shot multiple times in Langley, B.C., underground parking lot

Send this page to someone via email

A man was shot multiple times in an underground parking lot in the 5600-block of 201A Street in Langley, B.C., on Monday, RCMP confirmed.

The victim, a 27-year-old man from Langley who is known to police, was rushed to hospital with critical injuries.

Police said the shooting is believed to be targeted, but that it was too early to say if it’s linked to the recent Lower Mainland gang conflict.

Since the end of December, there have been six gang-related shootings in Metro Vancouver, with five of them fatal.

The flare-up appears to have begun three weeks ago, when 19-year-old Harman Singh Dhesi and a 14-year-old boy were gunned down on Dec. 27 and Dec. 28, respectively.

Then, on Jan. 6, high-profile gangster Gary Kang was gunned down in his family’s home in South Surrey.

The following day, 29-year-old Anees Mohammed was shot dead in Richmond’s Steveston neighbourhood. Police have said he also had gang ties.

The latest victim, Dilraj Johal, was shot in a suite in the 8100 block of Lansdowne Road in Richmond on Jan. 9.

Anyone with information about the latest shooting in Langley is asked to call RCMP at 604-532-3200. For those wishing to remain anonymous, they are asked to contact CrimeStoppers.