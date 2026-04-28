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Crime

North End assault leaves man dead, 2 injured, Winnipeg police say

By Tavi Dhillon Global News
Posted April 28, 2026 2:37 pm
1 min read
A 23-year-old man is being charged with manslaughter and aggravated assault in relation to this case, Winnipeg police said. View image in full screen
A 23-year-old man is being charged with manslaughter and aggravated assault in relation to this case, Winnipeg police said. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski
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A man is facing manslaughter charges for the death of 49-year-old Robson Isaac Sinclair in Winnipeg, according to police.

Officers responded to an assault call just after 3:20 a.m. on Monday in the 200-block of Stella Walk. They found Sinclair inside of a nearby suite, as well as two injured men outside, police said.

Sinclair was transported to hospital in critical condition, but declared dead at the facility, according to a news release from the Winnipeg Police Service.

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The 49-year-old lived in Winnipeg and was a member of the Fisher River Cree Nation, the release said.

The two men found outside went to hospital in unstable condition but are now stable, it added.

Elroy Ross, a 23-year-old man, was charged with manslaughter and aggravated assault.

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Man, 74, charged in death of 80-year-old woman at Winnipeg apartment

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