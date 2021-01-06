Man with known gang ties shot dead at family home in Surrey

Send this page to someone via email

A man with known gang ties was shot dead at his family home in Surrey Wednesday morning.

Integrated Homicide Investigation Team Sgt. Frank Jang said the incident happened around 5 a.m. near 161st Street and 30th Avenue.

Gary Kang, 24, was found with gunshot wounds and rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Jang said Kang was known to police as associated with the Kang Crime Group, and that his slaying is believed to be targeted and linked to the ongoing gang conflict in the region.

“He’s not the only victim in this,” Jang said.

“His family is also a victim in this tragic and senseless incident, as well as residents of this quiet community.”

About 40 minutes after the shooting, a vehicle was set ablaze at 229th Street and 78A Avenue, near the Langley RCMP detachment.

Police were working to confirm if the two events were linked.

Surrey RCMP Sgt. Elenore Sturko said the killing raised concerns about possible gangland reprisals.

“This morning’s homicide is the third violent murder to have occurred in Surrey in the last nine days. Although the motive behind each of these deaths has not yet been determined, there is one commonality among the three victims, they were all involved in criminal activity,” she said.

“If you are involved in gangs in Metro Vancouver, you may be in danger.”

Sturko said the Surrey RCMP had implemented an action plan meant to curtail gang activity, including increasing the size and deployment of its gang unit.

It was also boosting contacts with gang members and increasing curfew checks.

Staff Sgt. Lindsey Houghton with the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit said the provincial gang-focused police organization was working with local police on preventing retaliation.

“We’re going to be dedicating a lot of resources at CFSEU to making sure that those individuals who we know are the greatest risk to public safety in British Columbia, that we’re keeping tabs on them,” he said.

Houghton said the CFSEU also had resources available for people wishing to exit gang life, and said anyone who wanted help should call 604-897-6023.

Jang said police are also looking to speak with anyone with information on the homicide, or who had video shot in the area of the shooting or the area of 232 Street north of Highway 1 Wednesday morning.