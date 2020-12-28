Menu

Crime

IHIT investigating homicide of 19-year-old in Surrey

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted December 28, 2020 9:53 pm
IHIT is investigating a fatal shooting in Surrey on Dec. 27, 2020.
IHIT is investigating a fatal shooting in Surrey on Dec. 27, 2020. Clayton Little / Global News

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is appealing for information about a fatal shooting in Surrey on Monday night.

Emergency responders were called to the area of 137A Street and 90 Avenue around 10:30 p.m. for a man suffering from gunshot wounds inside a vehicle.

He was taken to hospital where he later died of his injuries.

IHIT has identified the victim as 19-year-old Harman Singh Dhesi.

Read more: Murder charge laid in death of man found at Surrey, B.C., homeless camp

He was known to police and the shooting appears to be targeted.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-4448.

