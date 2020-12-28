IHIT investigating homicide of 19-year-old in Surrey

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is appealing for information about a fatal shooting in Surrey on Monday night.
Emergency responders were called to the area of 137A Street and 90 Avenue around 10:30 p.m. for a man suffering from gunshot wounds inside a vehicle.
He was taken to hospital where he later died of his injuries.
IHIT has identified the victim as 19-year-old Harman Singh Dhesi.
He was known to police and the shooting appears to be targeted.
Anyone with information or dashcam footage is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-4448.
