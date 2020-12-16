Menu

Crime

Murder charge laid in death of man found at Surrey, B.C., homeless camp

By Jon Azpiri Global News
The body of Carlos Palafox was found on June 4, 2020, at a homeless camp in Surrey, B.C.
The body of Carlos Palafox was found on June 4, 2020, at a homeless camp in Surrey, B.C. RCMP handout

A charge has been laid in the death of a 40-year-old man found earlier this year at a homeless camp in Surrey, B.C.

Carlos Robles Palafox, 40, was found dead in a wooded area known as “The Sanctuary” near King George Boulevard and 128 Street on June 4. 

Read more: Homicide team called to Surrey after man’s body found

Robles Palafox was new to the area, having come from Mexico, and was looking for a place to stay, police said.

On Wednesday, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said a 35-year-old man named Invinceable Green has been charged with second-degree murder.

Read more: 29-year-old woman identified as victim in Surrey shooting

Investigators said they believe the two men had only briefly met before Palafox’s death.

“We are specifically appealing for information about Invinceable Green, who is also known in this community as ‘Vince,’” Sgt. Frank Jang said. “We believe there are people within this community that have information about this homicide.”

Police added the death was not believed to have been random.

Anyone with information is asked to call the IHIT information line at 1-877-551- IHIT (4448) or email ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

IHITSurrey crimeIntegrated Homicide Investigation TeamSurrey murderSurrey homeless campCarlos PalafoxCarlos Robles PalafoxSanctuary homeless camp
