Crime

Human remains found, man charged with murder in killing of missing teen: Halifax police

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted September 17, 2024 10:35 am
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Family and friends hold march 2 years after Devon Marsman’s disappearance'
Family and friends hold march 2 years after Devon Marsman’s disappearance
RELATED: Family and friends hold march 2 years after Devon Marsman’s disappearance – Feb 23, 2024
The disappearance of Devon Sinclair Marsman is now being investigated as a homicide, with police in Halifax saying human remains have been found and two men are facing charges.

Devon was 16 when he was last seen in the Spryfield area of the municipality in February 2022.

During a news conference Tuesday, Halifax Regional Police said investigators had arrested Treyton Alexander Marsman, 26, and a 20-year-old man who was a youth at the time of the murder.

Marsman is charged with second-degree murder, indignity to human remains and obstructing justice. The 20-year-old man is charged with accessory after the fact to murder and obstructing justice. Both will appear in court Tuesday.

Police said the remains are with the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service for identification. They add that the investigation is ongoing and more arrests are anticipated.

Click to play video: 'Halifax family demands answers as they celebrate missing teen’s birthday'
Halifax family demands answers as they celebrate missing teen’s birthday

Devon’s mother, Theresa Gray, told Global News she had tried calling and texting him in vain for days after his disappearance. She then criss-crossed Nova Scotia for months, posting flyers and searching desperately for him.

“He’s a great kid. Always been a good kid,” she said in December 2022. “There have been times he’s been out and stayed out a few nights with friends, but nothing crazy. Never been in trouble.”

Friends and family also organized searches, including one in May 2022 in the Roach’s Pond area of Spryfield, where Gray believed he may have been. Supporters held marches to call for progress in the investigation, and raised a $10,000 reward for information into his disappearance.

Trending Now

By October 2022, Halifax Regional Police determined the teen’s disappearance was suspicious, and said investigators believed there were people who had information they had “not shared” with police.

Devon’s case was added to Nova Scotia’s Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes Program, which offers a reward up to $150,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for his disappearance

Throughout the investigation, Devon’s mother searched tirelessly for answers. She said she wouldn’t be speaking publicly Tuesday, but last February told Global News in February that she was far from giving up.

“I will continue to do what I’m doing until there’s either an arrest or they find my son. But until then, I won’t stop at all.”

Click to play video: 'Mother of missing Nova Scotia teen Devon Marsman pleads for answers'
Mother of missing Nova Scotia teen Devon Marsman pleads for answers
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

