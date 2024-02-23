Menu

Canada

‘I wont stop at all’: Missing Halifax teen’s mom calls for justice on anniversary of his disappearance

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted February 23, 2024 5:31 pm
2 min read
Two years after a Halifax-area teen went missing, his mother says there’s no justice for her son.

Friends and family gathered outside Halifax Regional Police headquarters Friday evening to demand that justice for Devon Marsman.

Devon went missing in February 2022 from the Spryfield area, and hasn’t been heard from since.

“Two years is two years too long,” said his mother, Theresa Gray.

Gray said she tried calling and texting him for days after his disappearance. She then criss-crossed Nova Scotia for months, posting flyers and searching desperately for him.

By October 2022, Halifax Regional Police determined the teen’s disappearance was suspicious, and said investigators believed there were people who had information they had “not shared” with police.

During the march on Friday, Gray expressed frustration with the lack of information and progress she’s seen from police. She said despite being told the investigation is “moving forward,” she has “no faith in police.”

“I don’t understand. If they know where Devin was and they know who he was with, it shouldn’t be two years,” she said.

Halifax Regional Police issued a statement on the anniversary of his disappearance, saying they continue to investigate and reiterated they believe there are people who have relevant information.

Devon’s case has been added to Nova Scotia’s Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes Program, which offers a reward up to $150,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for his disappearance.

Last October, the family celebrated Devon’s 18th birthday with a gathering — still without answers. With each milestone and anniversary, the pain persists.

“I’m totally consumed. I don’t sleep. I don’t do the things I used to,” said Gray.

She said she’s grateful for the crowd that showed up Friday and for their support. All she wants, she added, is to find out the truth about what happened to her son.

“I will continue to do what I’m doing until there’s either an arrest or they find my son. But until then, I won’t stop at all.”

Devon Marsman was last seen in late February 2022.
Devon Marsman was last seen in late February 2022. Nova Scotia Department of Justice

Devon is described as being five-feet tall, about 100 pounds with blue-green eyes and short dark hair. Anyone with information about his disappearance is asked to call Halifax Regional Police at 902-490-5020.

