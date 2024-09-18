‘Suspicious’ death of boy, 5, under investigation by Quebec police

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec provincial police are investigating the death of a five-year-old boy found in a home about 55 kilometres southwest of Montreal.

Police say emergency services were called to the home about 3.a.m. in Coteau-du-Lac, Que.

The boy was found unresponsive and his death was confirmed not long after.

Sgt. Marythé Bolduc says investigators are calling the death suspicious but no arrests have been made.

Two other people inside the home were taken to hospital and will meet with investigators when their health condition permits.

Crime scene technicians were at the home Wednesday and investigators are looking to speak with people who had seen the child in the past 24 hours.