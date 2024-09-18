Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

‘Suspicious’ death of boy, 5, under investigation by Quebec police

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 18, 2024 11:18 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning headlines: Wednesday, September 18, 2024'
Global News Morning headlines: Wednesday, September 18, 2024
Laura Casella has the Global News Morning headlines for Wednesday, September 18, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Quebec provincial police are investigating the death of a five-year-old boy found in a home about 55 kilometres southwest of Montreal.

Police say emergency services were called to the home about 3.a.m. in Coteau-du-Lac, Que.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The boy was found unresponsive and his death was confirmed not long after.

Sgt. Marythé Bolduc says investigators are calling the death suspicious but no arrests have been made.

Trending Now

Two other people inside the home were taken to hospital and will meet with investigators when their health condition permits.

Crime scene technicians were at the home Wednesday and investigators are looking to speak with people who had seen the child in the past 24 hours.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices