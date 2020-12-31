Menu

Crime

‘You took him, take me’: Mother of 14-year-old killed in Surrey grieves for her son

By Amy Judd & Grace Ke Global News
Posted December 31, 2020 12:33 pm
Click to play video 'Family of 14-year-old Surrey fatal shooting victim speaks out' Family of 14-year-old Surrey fatal shooting victim speaks out
The mother of a 14-year-old who became one of B.C.'s youngest victims of fatal gun violence — when police say he was targeted in Surrey Monday night — says she has no idea why anyone would want to kill her son.

The mother of the 14-year-old boy gunned down in Surrey on Monday night said her son was “amazing.”

“No, he didn’t deserve to die,” Tequel Willis’s mother Tiffany told Global News.

“My son’s epically amazing, he’s an amazing young man. He’s loving, caring, he always cared about people. Friends, everyone.”

Tequel took a taxi at 7:30 p.m. Monday to Surrey’s Guilford neighbourhood, where he was shot and killed.

His family said he was dropping off some keys.

The taxi driver was not harmed and a dark sedan was seen leaving the area following the shooting.

Click to play video 'Latest Surrey fatal shooting victim only 14 years old' Latest Surrey fatal shooting victim only 14 years old
Latest Surrey fatal shooting victim only 14 years old

Read more: 14-year-old killed in targeted Surrey shooting, investigators say

“It was a setup,” Tiffany said.

Tequel’s sister Porsca told Global News her brother was told to go to the location where he got shot.

“He told us he would be back before curfew and he never came back,” she said. “All of us were calling his phone. The last thing he said to me, when he was in the cab going there, he said to me, ‘I’m coming home soon.’ And he never came back.”

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said they believe it was a targeted shooting and Tequel was known to them.

About 30 minutes after the shooting, Langley fire crews responded to reports of a burning vehicle in the 21400 block of 76th Avenue.

IHIT investigators confirmed they are working to determine if there is a link between Monday’s fatal shooting and the burned vehicle.

“Why not take me?” Tiffany said.

“You took him. Take me. He had a whole life ahead of him. They took him too soon.

“How could you take someone’s life so young so soon and think that it’s OK? It’s not right.”

The investigation into what happened continues.

