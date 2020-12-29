2nd Surrey shooting death in as many days

IHIT has been called in after a second Surrey shooting death in as many days.
Surrey RCMP in a statement emailed to media outlets say that at about 7:32 pm Monday, they responded to an incident in the 11000 block of 148A Street.
There, they located a victim suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim has since succumbed to his injuries.
About half an hour later, Langley fire crews responded to reports of a burning vehicle in the 21400 block of 76th Avenue.
RCMP arrived on the scene, and are investigating the circumstances of that vehicle fire.
More to come…
