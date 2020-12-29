2nd Surrey shooting death in as many days

Send this page to someone via email

IHIT has been called in after a second Surrey shooting death in as many days.

Surrey RCMP in a statement emailed to media outlets say that at about 7:32 pm Monday, they responded to an incident in the 11000 block of 148A Street.

There, they located a victim suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim has since succumbed to his injuries.

About half an hour later, Langley fire crews responded to reports of a burning vehicle in the 21400 block of 76th Avenue.

IHIT has been called to a new homicide in #SurreyBC. A man was shot and killed tonight at around 7:30pm near 148A St and 110 Ave. A vehicle fire has been reported in #LangleyBC. We'll be investigating that and homicide through overnight hours. Got info? Got video? Call IHIT pic.twitter.com/kJXwR1yKNg — IHIT (@HomicideTeam) December 29, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

RCMP arrived on the scene, and are investigating the circumstances of that vehicle fire.

More to come…