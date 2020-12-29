Menu

Crime

2nd Surrey shooting death in as many days

By John Copsey Global News
Langley fire crews extinguishing a fire that destroyed a vehicle RCMP are investigating as a possible suspect vehicle linked to a Monday night shooting death in Surrey.
Langley fire crews extinguishing a fire that destroyed a vehicle RCMP are investigating as a possible suspect vehicle linked to a Monday night shooting death in Surrey. Curtis Kreklau

IHIT has been called in after a second Surrey shooting death in as many days.

Surrey RCMP in a statement emailed to media outlets say that at about 7:32 pm Monday, they responded to an incident in the 11000 block of 148A Street.

Read more: IHIT investigating homicide of 19-year-old in Surrey

There, they located a victim suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim has since succumbed to his injuries.

About half an hour later, Langley fire crews responded to reports of a burning vehicle in the 21400 block of 76th Avenue.

RCMP arrived on the scene, and are investigating the circumstances of that vehicle fire.

Read more: 29-year-old woman identified as victim in Surrey shooting

More to come…

