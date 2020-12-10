29-year-old woman identified as victim in Surrey shooting

Send this page to someone via email

Homicide investigators have identified the victim of a deadly shooting in Surrey last week.

Police say Lisa Ellie Marie Baines was found dead in a vehicle that crashed into an alley near 137 Street and 75A Avenue in the early hours of Dec. 3.

Baines was found in the car, suffering from what appears to be a gunshot wound, IHIT said. First responders tried to save her but she died at the scene, IHIT added.

Update from #SurreyBC: victim found shot to death in a vehicle last week in Newton has been identified as 29yo Lisa Ellie Marie Baines. Media availability this morning at 10am at #IHIT. pic.twitter.com/Otxn6xqOE4 — IHIT (@HomicideTeam) December 10, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

Neighbours told Global News at the time that they thought they heard three gunshots.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said last week that they believe a second vehicle was involved in the shooting and they were looking for evidence and video surveillance from the area.

1:52 Woman dies of apparent gunshot wounds in Surrey Woman dies of apparent gunshot wounds in Surrey

IHIT said it will provide an update on Thursday morning at 10 a.m.

— With files from Amy Judd