Crime

29-year-old woman identified as victim in Surrey shooting

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Police have identified the victim in last week's shooting in Newton has been identified as Lisa Ellie Marie Baines.
Police have identified the victim in last week's shooting in Newton has been identified as Lisa Ellie Marie Baines. IHIT

Homicide investigators have identified the victim of a deadly shooting in Surrey last week.

Police say Lisa Ellie Marie Baines was found dead in a vehicle that crashed into an alley near 137 Street and 75A Avenue in the early hours of Dec. 3.

Read more: Homicide team says 30-year-old woman was shot in a car in Surrey B.C.

Baines was found in the car, suffering from what appears to be a gunshot wound, IHIT said. First responders tried to save her but she died at the scene, IHIT added.

Neighbours told Global News at the time that they thought they heard three gunshots.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said last week that they believe a second vehicle was involved in the shooting and they were looking for evidence and video surveillance from the area.

Click to play video 'Woman dies of apparent gunshot wounds in Surrey' Woman dies of apparent gunshot wounds in Surrey
Woman dies of apparent gunshot wounds in Surrey

IHIT said it will provide an update on Thursday morning at 10 a.m.

— With files from Amy Judd

