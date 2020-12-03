Homicide team says 30-year-old woman was shot in a car in Surrey B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been called to Surrey B.C. Thursday morning after a woman was found shot in a car.

IHIT said Surrey RCMP was first called just after 5:30 a.m. to a single-vehicle crash in the alleyway of the 13700-block of 75A Avenue.

A 30-year-old woman was found in the car, suffering from what appears to be a gunshot wound, IHIT said. First responders tried to save her but she died at the scene, IHIT added.

Investigators believe a second vehicle was involved in the shooting and police are currently looking for evidence and video surveillance from the area.

IHIT said based on the initial investigation, this does not appear to be a random act.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation can call the IHIT Information Line at 1‐877‐551‐IHIT (4448) or by email. Should you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1‐800‐222‐TIPS (8477).