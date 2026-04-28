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Crime

Saint John police arrest four people in drug trafficking investigation

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 28, 2026 2:27 pm
1 min read
Police in Saint John, N.B., say they seized what they believed were illicit substances, along with several other items, shown in this undated handout photo, during arrests in a drug trafficking investigation, on Monday, April 27, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout-Saint John Police Force (Mandatory credit). View image in full screen
Police in Saint John, N.B., say they seized what they believed were illicit substances, along with several other items, shown in this undated handout photo, during arrests in a drug trafficking investigation, on Monday, April 27, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout-Saint John Police Force (Mandatory credit). SDV
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Police in southern New Brunswick say they arrested four people and seized some edged weapons and substances in a drug trafficking investigation.

The Saint John Police force said they seized what they believed to be fentanyl and crystal meth with a street value of approximately $93,520.

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Police say they arrested a 37-year-old female, a 47-year-old male, a 40-year-old male and a 48-year-old female without incident from a vehicle.

Police say the 37-year-old woman faces charges related to trafficking both drugs and remains in custody pending an April 30 bail hearing.

The other three each face a charge related to trafficking fentanyl.

They are scheduled to appear in provincial court on July 7.

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