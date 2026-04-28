Saint John police arrest four people in drug trafficking investigation

Police in southern New Brunswick say they arrested four people and seized some edged weapons and substances in a drug trafficking investigation.
The Saint John Police force said they seized what they believed to be fentanyl and crystal meth with a street value of approximately $93,520.
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Police say they arrested a 37-year-old female, a 47-year-old male, a 40-year-old male and a 48-year-old female without incident from a vehicle.
Police say the 37-year-old woman faces charges related to trafficking both drugs and remains in custody pending an April 30 bail hearing.
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The other three each face a charge related to trafficking fentanyl.
They are scheduled to appear in provincial court on July 7.
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