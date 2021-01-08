Richmond shooting victim has gang ties: IHIT

Send this page to someone via email

Homicide investigators said a man who was shot and killed in Richmond Thursday evening is known to them.

They said the shooting is also connected to the Lower Mainland gang conflict and the victim had “ties” to gangs.

RCMP said they were called around 8:30 p.m. to a report of shots heard in a park near Moncton Street at No. 1 Road.

Police found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was rushed to the hospital, where he died.

IHIT confirmed Friday morning the victim is 29-year-old Anees Mohammed.

The motive for the shooting remains unclear at this time but homicide investigators had a message for those involved.

“We know for a fact that there are those, even in those inner circles, who have intimate knowledge, people who may even be complicit in these incidents,” Cpl. Frank Jang with the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said Friday.

“We know that they have a conscience. So I’m speaking to you, to those of you I’ve just described. We know you still have a sense of right and wrong. We know that some of you still have a heart and know that this is unacceptable.”

The area around the park was cordoned off overnight for the investigation.

This shooting comes after police issued a warning about possible retribution after a high-profile gangster was gunned down in his family home in South Surrey, Wednesday.

Gary Kang, 24, was gunned down in the Morgan Heights home near 161st Street and 30th Avenue around 5 a.m. About 40 minutes later a torched vehicle was found near the Langley RCMP detachment.

Kang was out on bail at the time, pending the resolution of gun, drug and gang charges. According to a Vancouver Sun report, he had made a secret plea deal with prosecutors and was awaiting sentencing.

Investigators said the public should not be concerned at this time and they have deployed many resources to these cases.