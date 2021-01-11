‘Stop the violence’: Metro Vancouver police appeal to gangs after 6 shootings leave 5 dead

Send this page to someone via email

Law enforcement officials are urging anyone involved in the recent shootings in Metro Vancouver to stop the violence.

“Again, the blame is squarely on these reckless individuals who are putting our safety in jeopardy,” Sgt. Frank Jang with the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said on Monday.

Since the end of December, there have been six gang-related shootings in the region, with five of them fatal.

Police have said the gunfire is linked to a flare-up in the Lower Mainland gang conflict.

The latest victim, Dilraj Johal, was shot in a suite in the 8100 block of Lansdowne Road in Richmond on Saturday night.

Paramedics rushed him to the hospital, but he did not survive.

Officials have asked family members to speak with their loved ones with the hope of saving lives.

“If your kid’s coming home with a $60,000 SUV and he’s not working, time to wake up and smell the roses,” Doug Spence, a retired Vancouver police gang squad member and Odd Squad member told Global News.

“Start asking questions.”

The flare-up appeared to have begun two weeks ago, when 19-year-old Harman Singh Dhesi and a 14-year-old boy were gunned down on Dec. 27 and Dec. 28, respectively.

Then, on Jan. 6, high-profile gangster Gary Kang was gunned down in his family’s home in South Surrey.

The following day, 29-year-old Anees Mohammed was shot dead in Richmond’s Steveston neighbourhood. Police have said he also had gang ties.

