Crime

‘Stop the violence’: Metro Vancouver police appeal to gangs after 6 shootings leave 5 dead

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted January 11, 2021 6:31 pm
Click to play video 'Metro Vancouver gang conflict heats up over weekend' Metro Vancouver gang conflict heats up over weekend
Another young man with ties to organized crime was killed in one of two shootings on Sunday. Jennifer Palma has more on the homicide investigation and what experts say needs to happen to curb gang violence. {**SOT**}

Law enforcement officials are urging anyone involved in the recent shootings in Metro Vancouver to stop the violence.

“Again, the blame is squarely on these reckless individuals who are putting our safety in jeopardy,” Sgt. Frank Jang with the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said on Monday.

Since the end of December, there have been six gang-related shootings in the region, with five of them fatal.

Police have said the gunfire is linked to a flare-up in the Lower Mainland gang conflict.

The latest victim, Dilraj Johal, was shot in a suite in the 8100 block of Lansdowne Road in Richmond on Saturday night.

Paramedics rushed him to the hospital, but he did not survive.

Click to play video 'Dilraj Johal believed to be 3rd gang-related homicide in 4 days' Dilraj Johal believed to be 3rd gang-related homicide in 4 days
Dilraj Johal believed to be 3rd gang-related homicide in 4 days

Read more: Gang conflict heats up as Metro Vancouver sees 3 slayings in 4 days

Story continues below advertisement

Officials have asked family members to speak with their loved ones with the hope of saving lives.

Trending Stories

“If your kid’s coming home with a $60,000 SUV and he’s not working, time to wake up and smell the roses,” Doug Spence, a retired Vancouver police gang squad member and Odd Squad member told Global News.

“Start asking questions.”

The flare-up appeared to have begun two weeks ago, when 19-year-old Harman Singh Dhesi and a 14-year-old boy were gunned down on Dec. 27 and Dec. 28, respectively.

Then, on Jan. 6, high-profile gangster Gary Kang was gunned down in his family’s home in South Surrey.

The following day, 29-year-old Anees Mohammed was shot dead in Richmond’s Steveston neighbourhood. Police have said he also had gang ties.

