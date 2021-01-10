Menu

Crime

One dead, one hurt in separate shootings in Richmond, Coquitlam

By Simon Little Global News
Posted January 10, 2021 12:54 pm
The scene of a shooting in Coquitlam, early Sunday morning.
The scene of a shooting in Coquitlam, early Sunday morning. Ryan Stelting

RCMP were busy Sunday investigating shootings in two Metro Vancouver communities.

Richmond RCMP say they were called to a home in the 8100 block of Lansdowne Road just before midnight, where a man in his 20s had been shot multiple times.

Read more: Police brace for possible retribution after high-profile B.C. gangster killed

Paramedics rushed him to hospital, but he did not survive.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is now leading the case.

Click to play video 'Family of 14-year-old Surrey fatal shooting victim speaks out' Family of 14-year-old Surrey fatal shooting victim speaks out
Family of 14-year-old Surrey fatal shooting victim speaks out – Dec 30, 2020

About an hour later, police were called to reports of shots fired in the 1400 block of Kingston Street in Coquitlam.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Man with known gang ties shot dead at family home in Surrey

Officers found one man with gunshot wounds at the scene, who is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say multiple suspects were seen fleeing the scene in a vehicle.

Police later located a vehicle on fire in the 3500 block of Gislason Avenue, which they believe to be connected to the shooting.

Trending Stories

Investigators said it was too soon to say if the shooting was linked to the ongoing Lower Mainland gang conflict.

The shootings come just days after high-profile gangster Gary Kang was gunned down in his family’s home in South Surrey.

READ MORE: ‘You took him, take me’: Mother of 14-year-old killed in Surrey grieves for her son

Following his slaying, police held an unusual press conference in which homicide investigators, the provincial gang unit and Surrey RCMP all warned of the possibility of escalation and retribution.

Click to play video 'Man shot dead in South Surrey home' Man shot dead in South Surrey home
Man shot dead in South Surrey home

“If you are involved in gangs in Metro Vancouver, you may be in danger,” Surrey RCMP Sgt. Elenore Sturko said Wednesday.

Story continues below advertisement

The overnight violence brings the tally of Metro Vancouver shootings in the last two weeks to at least six, five of which have been fatal.

Read more: Richmond shooting victim has gang ties: IHIT

Last month, 19-year-old Harman Singh Dhesi and a 14-year-old boy were gunned down one day apart on Dec. 27 and Dec. 28.

Then, on Jan. 6, Kang was killed. The following day, 29-year-old Anees Mohammed was shot dead in Steveston. Police say he also had gang ties.

