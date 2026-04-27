Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

15-year-old charged with uttering threats linked to Vancouver police investigation

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted April 27, 2026 10:18 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: '15-year-old charged with uttering threats in connection with VPD investigation'
15-year-old charged with uttering threats in connection with VPD investigation
Global exclusive: Charges of uttering threats have been laid against a 15-year-old in connection with a Vancouver police investigation into disturbing comments made about a Vancouver school. Rumina Daya reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A charge of uttering threats has been laid against a 15-year-old in connection with a Vancouver police investigation into disturbing comments allegedly made about a Vancouver school.

Global News has learned someone who knows the teen called the police after seeing extremely concerning text messages.

The teen was apprehended under the Mental Health Act and their device was seized.

Sources say the content was alarming and it included messages related to the Tumbler Ridge mass shooting in February, in which six children and two adults were shot to death by 18-year-old Jesse Van Rootselaar, who took her own life.

Click to play video: 'OpenAI CEO Sam Altman apologizes to Tumbler Ridge victims’ families'
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman apologizes to Tumbler Ridge victims’ families

Sources say the teen in the Vancouver case made disturbing comments suggesting they were upset that the Tumbler Ridge shooter stole their thunder because they were going to act against a Vancouver school.

Story continues below advertisement

Sources say it was a credible threat and Vancouver police responded with all hands on deck.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Global News cannot go into specific details about the case as the teen is a minor and cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Sources say a weapon was not seized, but it’s unclear if the teen had access to a weapon.

The teen has been released under stringent conditions and the case is currently before the court.

Vancouver police said they are not commenting on the case because it is a youth file, which is still under investigation.

The Vancouver School Board says the charge is not directly connected to the school, but it did not elaborate.

The board is not commenting on whether the teen is still in school due to privacy reasons.

— with files from Rumina Daya, Global News

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices