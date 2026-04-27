15-year-old charged with uttering threats linked to Vancouver police investigation

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A charge of uttering threats has been laid against a 15-year-old in connection with a Vancouver police investigation into disturbing comments allegedly made about a Vancouver school.

Global News has learned someone who knows the teen called the police after seeing extremely concerning text messages.

The teen was apprehended under the Mental Health Act and their device was seized.

Sources say the content was alarming and it included messages related to the Tumbler Ridge mass shooting in February, in which six children and two adults were shot to death by 18-year-old Jesse Van Rootselaar, who took her own life.

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Sources say the teen in the Vancouver case made disturbing comments suggesting they were upset that the Tumbler Ridge shooter stole their thunder because they were going to act against a Vancouver school.

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Sources say it was a credible threat and Vancouver police responded with all hands on deck.

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Global News cannot go into specific details about the case as the teen is a minor and cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Sources say a weapon was not seized, but it’s unclear if the teen had access to a weapon.

The teen has been released under stringent conditions and the case is currently before the court.

Vancouver police said they are not commenting on the case because it is a youth file, which is still under investigation.

The Vancouver School Board says the charge is not directly connected to the school, but it did not elaborate.

The board is not commenting on whether the teen is still in school due to privacy reasons.

— with files from Rumina Daya, Global News