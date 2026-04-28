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Crime

Pedestrians hit by air rifle pellets from moving car in Kingston, police say

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted April 28, 2026 2:45 pm
1 min read
Two Kingston Police cars are seen in Kingston, Ont., on Nov. 28, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick. View image in full screen
Two Kingston Police cars are seen in Kingston, Ont., on Nov. 28, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick. SDV
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Kingston police are advising the public to be on alert as its officers investigate after pedestrians were hit by pellets from an air rifle Tuesday afternoon.

Police said they’re investigating two separate incidents involving a firearm: the first incident occurred at Russell and Patrick streets, while the second occurred on Palace Road near Park Street.

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“The incidents involve a black vehicle, possibly a Ford, with four passengers. In both incidents, passengers seated in the rear of the vehicle were observed to be firing a long gun style air rifle at pedestrians,” police said in an alert posted on its website.

“In both incidents pedestrians were struck with projectiles shot from the gun.”

Police are asking residents to be aware of these incidents and report any suspicious behavior to police. If anyone sees the suspect vehicle, call 911.

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An investigation is ongoing.

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