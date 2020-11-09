Municipal Election 2020: Who are Regina’s new city councillors?

Send this page to someone via email

In additional to the nine candidates running to become the next mayor of Regina, 45 people are vying for the 10 councillor seats around the table.

Here’s who will be filling them.

Ward 1

Awaiting results.

Candidates: Cheryl Stadnichuk, Barbara Young (incumbent).

Ward 2

Awaiting results.

Candidates: Stew Fettes, Bob Hawkins (incumbent), Bikramjit (Bill) Singh, George Tsiklis.

Ward 3

Awaiting results.

Candidates: Nahida Chowdhuary, Elmer Eashappie, Tom Dacosta Sealy, Andrew Stevens (incumbent).

Ward 4

ACCLAIMED: Lori Bresciani (incumbent).

Ward 5

Awaiting results.

Candidates: John Findura (incumbent), Rodney Francis, Reinier Van Everdink, Cameron Wilkes.

Ward 6

Awaiting results.

Candidates: Shontell Hillcoff, Norman Hoffert, Rod Kletchko, Daniel LeBlanc, Joel Murray (incumbent), Sohel Sheik.

Ward 7

Awaiting results.

Candidates: Sharron Bryce (incumbent), John Gross, Mike Parisone, Shobna Radons, Terina Shaw,

Ward 8

Awaiting results.

Candidates: Reid A. L. Hill, Carl Humphreys, Alex Tkach, Wesley Stryletski, Shanon Zachidniak.

Ward 9

Awaiting results.

Candidates: Katherine Gagne, Rob Humphries, Christopher Kayter, Jason Mancinelli, Jeff Soroka, Rodney Williams,

Ward 10

Awaiting results.

Candidates: Adam Anderson, Patrick Denis, Carmen Hiebert, Laura Luby, Landon Mohl, Charles Olsen, Shea Paisley, Mark Shmelinski,

