Municipal Election 2020: Who are Regina’s new city councillors?

In additional to the nine candidates running to become the next mayor of Regina, 45 people are vying for the 10 councillor seats around the table.
Here’s who will be filling them.
Candidates: Cheryl Stadnichuk, Barbara Young (incumbent).
Candidates: Stew Fettes, Bob Hawkins (incumbent), Bikramjit (Bill) Singh, George Tsiklis.
Candidates: Nahida Chowdhuary, Elmer Eashappie, Tom Dacosta Sealy, Andrew Stevens (incumbent).
ACCLAIMED: Lori Bresciani (incumbent).
Candidates: John Findura (incumbent), Rodney Francis, Reinier Van Everdink, Cameron Wilkes.
Candidates: Shontell Hillcoff, Norman Hoffert, Rod Kletchko, Daniel LeBlanc, Joel Murray (incumbent), Sohel Sheik.
Candidates: Sharron Bryce (incumbent), John Gross, Mike Parisone, Shobna Radons, Terina Shaw,
Candidates: Reid A. L. Hill, Carl Humphreys, Alex Tkach, Wesley Stryletski, Shanon Zachidniak.
Candidates: Katherine Gagne, Rob Humphries, Christopher Kayter, Jason Mancinelli, Jeff Soroka, Rodney Williams,
Candidates: Adam Anderson, Patrick Denis, Carmen Hiebert, Laura Luby, Landon Mohl, Charles Olsen, Shea Paisley, Mark Shmelinski,
