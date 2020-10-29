Elections Regina 2020: Ward 3

Send this page to someone via email

Ward 3 is in central Regina and includes downtown, the Cathedral neighbourhood, North Central and Centre Square.

Regina Police Headquarters, City Square Plaza and Mosaic Stadium are located in the ward.

There are nearly 25,000 people who live in the ward.

In 2016, Andrew Stevens received 65 per cent of the vote.

Candidates

Nahida Chowdhuary

Chowdhuary moved to Regina from Toronto 10 years ago.

She has a psychology degree and a fashion designing degree but currently works with the Saskatchewan Health Authority. She also runs her own fashion design business, which she started in 2012. She has also worked as a substitute teacher for Regina Public Schools for five years.

Her priorities include creating rehabilitation programs for teenagers and improving unemployment and transit while tackling homelessness in the city.

Chowdhuary says she values innovation, women’s empowerment and multicultural growth.

Elmer Eashappie

Eashappie was raised in Regina and is a member of the Carry the Kettle Nakoda Nation.

He studied Indigenous social work at the First Nations University and early childhood education.

He is the interim chair of the Regina Reaching Homes Community Advisory Board.

Eashappie says his life’s work as an Indigenous inclusion expert has brought innovation to the many roles he’s had, and it will enable him to be a strong advocate for Ward 3.

Some of his initiatives have included raising the Treaty Four flag at Regina City Hall and bringing Indigenous programming to the Canadian Western Agribition.

Tom Dacosta Sealy

Sealy has owned a small business in Regina for over 30 years but has lived in the city for over 50 years.

He is a volunteer on several boards for senior care homes and religious organizations.

Andrew Stevens (incumbent)

Stevens is looking to be re-elected for a second term.

He is an associate professor at the University of Regina with over a decade of experience with policymaking and board governance.

Stevens advocates for public services and has a long history of community engagement. He believes the city can do more to address homelessness, poverty, housing, affordability, racism and reconciliation.

His priorities include community well-being and public safety, improving public transit, sidewalk snow clearing, infill development and implementing the Renewable Regina initiative.

Stevens is also a board member of the Unemployed Workers Help Centre.