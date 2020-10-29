Elections Regina 2020: Mayoral candidates

Send this page to someone via email

Nine candidates are vying to become the next mayor of Regina.

Incumbent Michael Fougere won in 2016 after securing 70 per cent of the vote.

Learn more about the candidates running for mayor below.

Darren Bradley

Bradley says his goal is to bring transparency to city hall, with no hidden agenda.

Story continues below advertisement

He says he will support local unions and the Regina Police Service by implementing mental health and addictions support.

More on his platform can be found here.

Jim Elliot

Elliot says he will move the city forward to become sustainable, with a goal to become 100 per cent renewable by 2050.

Other campaign promises include ending homelessness and addressing food insecurity.

Elliot says he wants to end racism and discrimination in Regina. He will start by taking action on reconciliation by removing the Jon A. Mcdonald statue in Victoria Park and renaming Dewdney Avenue to Buffalo Avenue.

Elliot has 40 years’ experience working in non-profit organizations. He’s also served on several advisory committees for the city of Regina.

Story continues below advertisement

More on his platform can be found here.

Tony Fiacco

Fiacco promises to work with the federal and provincial governments to bring more funding into Regina.

He says he will bridge the gap between Indigenous leaders, community associations and non-government organizations.

Fiacco’s campaign also pledges to fix the roads and sidewalks, overhaul the policing budget, improve inner-city life, and bring life to downtown Regina.

More on his platform can be found here.

Jerry Flegel

The Ward 10 councillor says he will renew Regina by bringing back restaurants, local businesses and a renewed energy to the city.

Story continues below advertisement

Flegel would like to build a new arena to anchor the renewal of the city’s downtown. He also promises to develop the city railyard on Dewdney, deliver affordable housing and reform policing by improving community services.

More on his platform can be found here.

Michael Fougere (incumbent)

Fougere, who was first elected in 2012, is hoping to be elected for his third term.

The incumbent is pushing for a 10-year economic vision to grow and diversify the city.

As a mayor, Fougere has overseen infrastructure projects like the wastewater treatment plant, Mosaic Stadium and achieving the city’s highest credit rating.

His policies include public safety, ending homelessness in the city, and building affordable housing.

Story continues below advertisement

He has also promised to freeze property taxes in 2021.

More on his platform can be found here.

Mitchell Howse

Howse has four key components to his platform: increasing community activity, reducing crime, lowering taxes and not mandating face masks during the pandemic.

Howse is a Thom Collegiate graduate. He says he has self-studied in the fields of finance, economics, language and law.

More on his platform can be found here.

Sandra Masters

Driving new economic development and creating a vibrant downtown are key components of Masters’s campaign.

Story continues below advertisement

The former chair of Regina Exhibition Association says she wants to build a safer community. This includes practicing reconciliation, and leading an anti-poverty strategy.

Other initiatives include focusing on proactive policing, harm reduction and improved community relations.

More on her platform can be found here.

Bob Pearce

Pearce’s platform states there will be no second-wave of COVID-19, which is a falsehood and an unfounded statement made by the mayoral candidate.

As for policies, he encourages voters to listen to Def Leppard.

George Wooldridge



Wooldridge is running for mayor after recently losing the leadership for the Green Party of Saskatchewan.

Story continues below advertisement

His promises include improving relations with the provincial government, develop downtown, and reallocate monies from the police budget into resources to address homelessness and addiction.

Other policies include redeveloping the city’s transit plan to support light rail in the future and increase library funding.

More on his platform can be found here.