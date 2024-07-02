Regina Ward 1 councillor Cheryl Stadnichuk won’t seek re-election

Send this page to someone via email

Ahead of the upcoming municipal election later this year, Ward 1 councillor Cheryl Stadnichuk has announced she will not seek re-election.

She cites personal reasons for her stepping down from the position.

“I know I cannot continue at the pace I have been going for another four year term,” Stadnichuk said in a statement.

“This was a difficult decision for me because I have truly enjoyed doing the work of a councillor, collaborating with the other councillors and serving the residents of Ward 1.”

Stadnichuk grew up in the village of Guernsey, Sask., but has lived most of her adult life in Regina. Stadnichuk graduated with high honours in political science from the University of Regina and also studied French at Laval University in Quebec City.

In 2019, the Saskatchewan Council for International Cooperation awarded her the Global Citizen Award for her activism on human rights.

“The last three-and-a-half years have been very rewarding, giving me the opportunity to meet amazing community members and leaders who work every day in our city to improve the lives of others,” Stadnichuk said.

“I do not know what my next chapter will bring but I look forward to continuing to contribute to our community. I also plan to focus on some of my retirement projects that were put aside when I ran for city council.”

Stadnichuk and Ward 3 councillor Andrew Stevens have announced they won’t be running in the next municipal election.