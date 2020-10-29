Elections Regina 2020: Ward 10

Send this page to someone via email

Ward 10 is located in north Regina and includes the communities of Walsh Acres, Lakeridge, Garden Ridge, Regent Park, Argyle Park and Englewood.

The area includes the shopping district along Rochdale Boulevard.

In 2016, Jerry Flegel was re-elected with 59 per cent of the vote. This year, a new councillor will represent the riding, as Flegel is running in the mayoral race.

Ward 10 is one of two wards with no incumbent.

Candidates

Adam Anderson

Anderson has lived in Ward 10 for 33 years and is the son of long-time school board trustee Cindy Anderson.

He has worked in the oil and gas and construction industries and holds a BA in political science and sociology from the University of Regina.

Anderson says his experience in the private and public sectors will give him a unique perspective while balancing fiscal responsibility.

Some of his past roles included working for federal and provincial governments before he landed in the private sector in asset management and policy analysis.

Patrick Denis

Denis has lived in Saskatchewan his entire life, having resident in both Saskatoon and Regina.

If elected, Denis says he will work to stop tax hikes and freeze wage increases for city councilors.

Other platform commitments include reducing homelessness in the city.

Denis lives in Ward 10 with his wife and two kids.

Carmen Hiebert

This proud “North of Dewdney” resident is raising his family in the same area he grew up in. Hiebert has lived in the ward since 1999.

He is a small business owner in Regina, who used to work for the City of Regina for 15 years before entering trade school. He’s now a small business owner.

Hiebert says his business management experience is critical in getting the city to work together, and to live within the city’s means.

Laura Luby

Ludy has lived in Lakeridge for 11 years. She’s worked in the private sector and is now employed as a sales executive.

She’s currently involved with the Canadian Cancer Society, Alzheimer’s Society, Hockey Regina, Baseball Regina and Regina Girls Softball Association.

Luby says she is frustrated with the city’s continuous rise in property taxes and water rates.

Her priorities include challenging the city’s spending, creating economic development, and revitalizing downtown.

Landon Mohl

Mohl says he will be an accountable and accessible public servant who will keep taxpayers in mind.

This lifelong Regina resident, and father of three, says he will advocate for a community benefits agreement where local residents and businesses get preference on municipal projects.

Other promises include improving community wellbeing and public safety to address substance use in the city and investing in sports and recreation.

Mohl is a former financial advisor, a certified sprinkler systems installer, and a stream fitter and pipefitter. He’s currently a business agent for those in his industry.

Charles Olsen

This retired fire chief is advocating for no tax increases while the city recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic. He says he will push to get development on the Capital Pointe lot, the former site of Taylor Field, and the empty rail yard on Dewdney Avenue.

Olsen has a background in land surveying, land development, public safety, and emergency response planning.

Before moving to Regina, he served as deputy fire chief in Estevan. Olsen is now a project manager with Meridian Surveys.

Shea Paisley

Paisley, who has over 20 years of experience in senior management roles, says he will help lead the city through its recovery effort during the pandemic by providing a strategy for residents and businesses.

His other campaign promises include no increases to property taxes, improving road maintenance, and growing the city.

Paisley would also like to see more investment in Regina’s youth.

Mark Shmelinski

Shmelinkski is the co-owner of The Everyday Kitchen, a business in the Warehouse District he opened with his wife.

Shmelinkski has lived in Ward 10 for the past 15 years, where he continues to live with his wife and children.

As a local entrepreneur, Shmelinkski says he’s committed to keeping life affordable for residents, working with the business community to develop new growth opportunities, and empowering community partners to help the city’s vulnerable and marginalized residents.

Shmelinkski says he will be the strong, practical, and innovative leader the city needs.

