Elections Regina 2020: Ward 4

Ward 4 makes up the southeast corner of Regina, bordered by Ring Road to the west and the city limits to the east and south.

The ward includes University Park, Arcola East and Wood Meadows neighbourhoods. The area has quickly expanded over the years and includes the new subdivision the Greens on Gardiner the eastern part of the ward.

Around 23,000 people live in Ward 3.

In 2016, Lori Bresciani was elected after receiving 40 per cent of the vote.

Candidates

Lori Bresciani (incumbent)

Bresciani has been acclaimed, as no other candidates put their name forward to run in Ward 4.

Bresciani is serving her second term on council.

She has been a resident of Regina for over 35 years, and has experience working with the government and private industries.

Her focus has been on communication, advocacy, transparency and accountability.

In her spare time, she volunteers with children, seniors and those with disabilities.

Bresciani says she will focus on improved financially prudent, community safety, and properly planning for the city’s growth.

“By working together we can ensure our community is a place where all people can thrive, raise a family and enjoy retirement,” Bresciani said.