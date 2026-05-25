Ontario to name high-risk offenders on new website launching next year

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Ontario Provincial Police are set to launch a website next year that will name high-risk offenders.

The province has tabled legislation that will allow the OPP commissioner to publish information on offenders whenever a police chief in the province issues a community notification.

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The changes come in an omnibus justice bill tabled Monday by Solicitor General Michael Kerzner.

The province is also proposing legislation that will allow restraining orders issued in other provinces and territories to be enforced in Ontario without the requirement to attend an Ontario court.

Ontario will also ban medically unnecessary procedures on animals, including cat declawing as well as dog ear cropping and devocalization, which involves removing or altering a dog’s vocal cords to reduce barking.

The new legislation will also give more powers to special constables to fine and arrest people who use drugs on transit.