Elections Regina 2020: Ward 9

Ward 9 is located in northwest Regina and includes the communities of Twin Lakes, Sherwood/McCarthy and Prairie View.

The area includes the Rochdale YMCA, the Northwest Leisure Centre and the Normanview Mall.

Over 21,000 residents live in Ward 9.

In 2016, incumbent Jason Mancinelli was elected with 53 per cent of the vote. He replaced four-term councillor Terry Hinks who died from colon cancer prior to the 2016 election.

Candidates

Katherine Gagne

Gagne has spent the last 11 years as a trustee and chairman for the Regina Public School Board.

She says she is a woman who knows how to get things done and will bring a diversity of thought to city hall.

In her campaign, she promises to be pragmatic in her approach to economic recovery during the pandemic.

Rob Humphries

Humphries has lived in Ward 9 for over 30 years. The retired civil engineering assistant says his platform is simple. He promises to be a full-time councillor who will engage and advocate for the taxpayers of Ward 9.

His priorities include enhancements to public transportation, eliminating homelessness, expanding the city’s urban forest, creating community-prioritized infrastructure projects while focusing on reconciliation and sustainability.

Humphries says he will forfeit his salary until the total city tax increase, including utilities, is less than or equal to the rate of inflation.

Christopher Kayter

Kayter was born and raised in Regina’s northwest corner where he continues to live and raise his family.

His main commitments include growing the northwest ward, providing improved care for youths and fix infrastructure.

Kayter says he will be an actively engaged councillor, and a voice for the ward.

Jason Mancinelli

Mancinelli is seeking his second term for Ward 9, after first being elected in 2016.

He has served on 10 council committees. Part of his platform includes fiscal responsibility, safety for the community, and focusing on long-term value.

As a councillor he has advocated for the Courtney Street multi-use pathway and a road maintenance plan for the ward. He was also part of the reorganization of the Moose Jaw-Regina Corridor committee.

Mancinelli was born in Regina and is the co-owner and operator of a small business.

Jeff Soroka

Soroka has lived in Ward 9 for nearly 20 years with his wife.

The former RCMP constable has a background in engineering and law enforcement. Prior to joining the RCMP in 1984 as a dispatcher, then later as a constable, Soroka worked with the Department of Transportation in Alberta.

He says his experience will allow him to analyze new and existing infrastructure plans and review and update public safety policies.

Rodney Williams

Williams has worked at Evraz for 30 years. The steelworker says he proudly supports pipelines and the energy sector.

Williams says he believes in fiscal responsibility and accountability. He promises to make Regina affordable and safe for families.