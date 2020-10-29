Elections Regina 2020: Ward 5

Send this page to someone via email

Ward 5 is located in Regina’s east end. It has one of the biggest populations of all the wards in the city, with nearly 25,000 residents. It is bordered to the north by the CP rail tracks, and stretches from Park Street East to the city limits.

The ward is made up of a mixture of older neighbourhoods like Glencairn and rapidly expanding neighbourhoods on the eastern edge.

It’s also home to the busiest retail shopping area in Regina along Victoria Avenue East.

The ward includes Gardiner Park, Arcola East-North Side and Dewdney East.

In 2016, incumbent John Findura picked up almost 90 per cent of the vote.

John Findura (incumbent)

Findura is part of several community organizations including the Regina Multicultural Council, Polish Canadian Culture Club, the Dewdney East Community Association and the Glen Elm Public Library.

Outside of being a city councillor, Findura works for the Dilawri Group of Companies as a manager of inside services.

He is the longest-serving councillor, having served in Ward 5 for the past 25 years.

Issues important to him include taxation, utilities, roads, the environment, equality, law and order, schools and seniors.

Rodney Francis

Francis says he will focus on creating jobs and local wealth through businesses recovery and expansion. He aims to bring equality and diversity to help the homeless and those who are low-income.

Other initiatives include creating solutions for industries affected by COVID-19 and climate change while implementing green initiatives for a more sustainable city.

Francis is a project manager and designer for Russell Hendrix Foodservice Equipment. He’s responsible for designing and managing the builds of commercial kitchens for chain restaurants and organizations across Canada, including at Mosaic Stadium.

Francis is an active member of the community and volunteers with numerous organizations.

Reinier Van Everdink

Everdink says he will reduce property taxes by at least $100 per household while implementing a free trip to the landfill.

He would like to see Regina Transit have a $4 daily pass. He thinks the Wascana Pool Project needs to be revisited, but he would increase the amount of pools in the city.

Everdink says all city facilities should offer activities year-round.

Everdink is a retired building maintenance worker. He is a member of the Holy Child Parish and Regina Hungarian Cultural and Social Club.

Cameron Wilkes

Wilkes’s platform includes creating affordable housing through tax reductions, developing modern recreational facilities and establishing safe community spaces for families.

The Ward 5 candidate would establish park facilities for pets, design efficient green environmental initiatives and improve road and snow removal strategies.

Wilkes has lived in Regina for 45 years. He is married with four children.

His work experience includes residential development and building.