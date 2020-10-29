Elections Regina 2020: Ward 8

Send this page to someone via email

Ward 8 is located in west-central Regina and includes the communities of Normanview, Normanview West, Rosemont/Mount Royal, McNab and Dieppe.

The neighbourhoods were primarily built after the Second World War.

The ward includes the RCMP Depot, Government House and the Global Transportation Hub.

In 2016, Mike O’Donnel was re-elected with 57 per cent of the vote for his fourth term. Ward 8 is one of two wards with no incumbent. O’Donnel announced earlier this year that he is not seeking re-election.

Candidates

Reid A. L. Hill

Hill was born in Regina and graduated from the University of Regina with a history degree and a minor in political science.

He has lived in Ward 8 for 32 years. He currently works at Regina Nissan as a fleet and lot manager.

He’s an active volunteer and board member of the Rosemont Mount Royal Community Association where he helps organize events to promote community engagement.

Hill is also an executive member of the Royal Canadian Legion.

Carl Humphreys

Humphreys has lived in Ward 8 for 35 years where he is a small business owner, real estate agent, and broker.

His campaign promises include decreasing property taxes, roll back the 26 per cent wage increase for city councilors, and address infrastructure needs.

Humphrey says he will find permanent solutions to reduce the city’s high crime rates. Lastly, he will initiate an open-door/open-phone line policy where residents can voice their concerns.

Alex Tkach

Tkach says he believes in a stronger and safer community that’s built on engagement and consultation with residents.

He’s a self-employed IT and communications professional with a graduate degree in humanities.

He is a member of the Rosemont Mount Royal Community Association and Regina’s North West.

Tkach says he wants to engage with the public, and will bridge the gap between residents and city hall.

Wesley Stryletski

Key campaign promises include building a safer community, improve city plans, prioritize street repairs and grow Regina.

Stryletski is a father and local business owner. He says he will be a strong voice at city hall.

Shanon Zachidniak

Zachidniak says she will build a city that is sustainable, inclusive, affordable, safe, and vibrant.

She is part of several community organizations including Wascana Solar Co-operative, REACH, and the Regina Farmer’s Market.

Zachidniak is the founder of Regina’s EnviroCollective and co-founder of Food Regina. She’s served on several community boards. She’s currently the vice president of Wascana Solar Co-op.

Zachidniak has a master’s degree in environmental studies, and a bachelor’s in journalism.