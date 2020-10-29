Elections Regina 2020: Ward 6

Send this page to someone via email

Ward 6 is geographically one of the largest in the city, encompassing Eastview, Heritage, Al Ritchie and Boothill.

The ward includes Regina’s warehouse district, the Co-op Refinery and the Regina General Hospital.

More than 22,500 residents call Ward 6 home.

Joel Murray was elected in 2016 after receiving 26.6 per cent of the vote. This is a ward to watch as Murray won by just 219 votes.

Candidates

Shontell Hillcoff

Hillcoff has lived in Ward 6 for 27 years while owning a small business in the ward for 23 years.

Reducing crime and having an increased police presence is a key part of Hillcoff’s campaign.

She says her door will always be open and will listen to residents if elected.

Norman Hoffert

Hoffert is retired from the Regina Fire Department, and is now a small business owner. He is a lifetime Regina resident, living in Douglas Park for the past 24 years.

Hoffert says he will ensure every voice is heard, promising his policies will reflect an inclusive community.

He says he will hold a line on taxes by scrutinizing city expenditures. Hoffert also aims to address safety and speeding concerns in neighbourhoods, while advocating for better roads and sidewalks.

In his spare time, Hoffert fundraises for a variety of local charities.

Rod Kletchko

Kletchko has lived in Ward 6 for 40 years, ever since he started working at his family business BMR Business Systems.

He says his experience as a business owner has given him the insight to create jobs and long-term growth.

His campaign includes developing opportunities for entrepreneurs and supporting local businesses.

Daniel LeBlanc

LeBlanc is from a working-class family in rural Saskatchewan. He is a lawyer who has championed for unions, workers, tenants, prisoners, and those exercising their constitutional rights.

Key parts of his campaign include making Regina safer by treating the addiction crisis as a health care issue rather than a legal one.

He’s dedicated to making Regina more accessible, and he would like to have free transit for seniors, students, and those on social assistance.

Joel Murray (incumbent)

Murray was first elected in 2016, after his father, long-time councillor Wade Murray, announced he would not seek re-elected.

Murray sits on 13 baord and committees that include the Regina Police Commission, Canadian Association of Police Governance, Federation of Canadian Municipalities – Standing Committee on Community Safety and Crime Prevention, and Mayors Housing Commission.

He says theses boards and committees have positioned him to secure funding through the federal government for infrastructure, transit, community safety programs and aided in forming modern police oversight practices across Canada.

His campaign is not accepting donations. Instead, Murray is asking people to donate to a local charity.

Sohel Sheik

Sheik has lived in Ward 6 for the past 10 years. He says it’s important for him to create an inclusive and sustainable community.

His campaign promises to create recreation facilities, enhance police surveillance, and reduce crime.

Sheik also favours preserving Wascana Park and historic areas.