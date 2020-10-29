Elections Regina 2020: Ward 7

Send this page to someone via email

Ward 7 is in northern Regina and includes Uplands, Northeast and Coronation Park.

The neighbourhoods are around 60-years-old. The ward is home to the shopping district along Albert Street North, including Northgate Mall.

There are 20,750 residents who live in Ward 7.

In 2016, Ward 7 re-elected Sharron Bryce for her fifth term as councillor with 43.4 per cent of the vote.

Candidates

Sharron Bryce (incumbent)

As a councillor and nurse, Bryce says she brings an abundance of experience in health, policy and city governance.

She serves on numerous boards and committees. Moving forward her priorities include lowering taxes, residential road renewal, ensuring there’s an abundance of activities and infrastructure in the ward, safety and building a sustainable community.

Because she is a front-line worker, Bryce is not door-knocking during the COVID-19 pandemic, to keep residents, and patients safe.

John Gross

Gross has lived in Regina for over 30 years and is the owner of JG Homes Ltd., and JPG Holdings Inc.

He says he is knowledgeable in infrastructure, budgets, and bidding on multi-million dollar projects.

Gross says his concerns include outdated bylaws, P3 developments and drug use.

His campaign promises to freeze residential taxes for two years, decrease property tax by six per cent and be an advocate for seniors.

Other key initiatives include fixing roads and lead water lines and making Regina more environmentally sustainable.

Mike Parisone

Parisone was born and raised in Regina and is former colleagues of past mayors Dough Archer and Pat Fiacco.

His priorities will be reducing property taxes, improve infrastructure and enhance neighbourhood safety.

He would also like to see more green spaces and recreational facilities while reducing high levels of neighbourhood traffic.

Parisone is a commercial account executive with Knight Archer Insurance. He’s been in the investment and insurance industry for 15 years.

Shobna Radons

Radons is a 40-year resident of Regina where she works as a postal worker. She previously served in the military for 20 years and is the president of the Regina and District Labour Council.

She says community is more than roads, sidewalks and potholes, and more about quality of life for everyone.

Radons says she will advocate for all residents in Ward 7 no matter their economic situations.

She aims to make Regina a more safe and inclusive city.

Terina Shaw

Shaw is campaigning on making services more accessible and better for people with disabilities, as well as improving the lives of youth at risk.

Additional priorities include traffic safety, improved communication with residents, transparency of finances and efficient use of your tax dollars.

Shaw is a mother, health consultant and community volunteer. She has 20 years’ experience in business, fundraising and consulting within the government and non-profit sector.

