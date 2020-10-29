Elections Regina 2020: Ward 1

Send this page to someone via email

Ward 1 includes the neighbourhoods of Whitmore Park, Hillsdale and Lakeview. Around 23,000 people call it home, including a large population of post-secondary students. The area is mainly residential with neighbourhoods dating back to the 1950s.

The ward is home to Wascana Park, the Saskatchewan legislature, the University of Regina and Saskatchewan Polytechnic.

In 2016, incumbent Barbara Young received 67.1 per cent of the vote.

Candidates

Barbara Young (incumbent)

Young, who was first elected in 2012, is seeking her third term.

Prior to becoming councillor, Young spent 30 years in education as a trustee on the Regina Public School Board, a principal and superintendent.

She was also the chair of the Regina Food Bank, the Globe Theatre and the Status of the Artist Advisory Council.

Young’s focus as a councillor has been on rehabilitating residential roads and infrastructure, preserving Wascana Park, regulating short-term rentals and protecting the architectural character of neighbourhoods.

She says her priorities going forward are “ensuring Regina is an inclusive, sustainable city” and “responding to the challenges presented by the pandemic.

Cheryl Stadnichuk

Stadnichuk grew up in the village of Guernsey, Sask., but has lived in Regina most of her adult life.

She has a degree in political science from the University of Regina. In 2019, she retired as a researcher with CUPE after spending nearly 24 years in the role.

Last year the Saskatchewan Council for International Cooperation awarded her the Global Citizen Award.

Stadnichuk says her priorities include building a fair and sustainable Regina. She says she will work hard to ensure public services are affordable and high quality, ensuring the city’s policies are inclusive and creating growth strategies for a renewable city.