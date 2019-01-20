Trudeau tells MPs to stay focused on Canadians despite turmoil elsewhere

OTTAWA — Justin Trudeau is telling his MPs they must stay focused on helping Canadians at home in this coming election year, despite the anxiety created by global turbulence.

The prime minister is referring to the China-U.S. trade war and the pending Brexit divorce of Britain and Europe, as well as the threat of climate change and the economic upheaval of lost jobs to Artificial Intelligence.

Trudeau is addressing his Liberal caucus at a meeting on Parliament Hill today, following last week’s cabinet retreat in Sherbrooke, Que.

He is taking several partisan shots at the Conservatives, saying they have no plan for tackling climate change and the economy while citing Liberal gains in lowering taxes and unemployment.

Trudeau says the Liberals will offer Canadians hope, branding his opposition as a party of wedge politics rooted in the ideas of its former leader, Stephen Harper.

Trudeau’s remarks opened a two-day caucus retreat for Liberal MPs on Parliament Hill.