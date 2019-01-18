This is why China’s feud with Canada is only getting worse

While there has been a recent spate of Canadians finding themselves detained in China, a retaliation to Canada’s detention of Chinese tech executive Meng Wanzhou, the tension between the two countries has been growing for years.

And geographically speaking, it’s no surprise that a large percentage of that tension can be felt on Canada’s west coast.

As the fentanyl situation became a crisis, journalists started to reveal a connection. Chinese criminal organizations were shipping drugs to British Columbia. The money was being laundered in casinos, and then sent back to China and the cycle continued. Over the past few years, these drugs have caused thousands of deaths across the country.

In this episode of the Global News podcast This is Why, we take a look at the darkening diplomatic feud between China and Canada, how it all started and what might happen next.

