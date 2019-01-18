Trudeau to hold town hall meeting in Quebec amid number of growing issues

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will do a Q&A with citizens in a town hall meeting at 7:00 p.m. EST Friday in Ste-Hyacinthe, Que.

The event will be the fourth stop Trudeau is making in a cross-country town hall tour, the previous three in St. Catharines, Ont., Kamloops, B.C. and Regina, Sask.

The previous meetings have made headlines. A man was booed in Regina after saying Christianity and Islam “will not mix.”

In Kamloops, an Indigenous man called Trudeau out on his apparent hypocrisy of saying he wants reconciliation with First Nations then arresting Indigenous people, after 14 people were arrested in northern B.C. in protest of the Coastal GasLink pipeline.

In Regina, Trudeau was questioned about Canada’s arms contract with Saudi Arabia, despite Canada’s criticism of the kingdom’s violation of human rights.

The event comes as Trudeau is also set against a number of international issues of importance, such as Canada’s tensions with China.

Trudeau said Friday at the end of a meeting with his cabinet that the world should be deeply concerned about the “blending” of China’s commercial and political interests, and reiterated that the government will not interfere with Canada’s court system to resolve the escalating diplomatic dispute with Beijing.

Two Canadians have been detained and one Canadian has been sentenced to death in China since the dispute began when a senior Huawei executive was arrested in Vancouver last month.

The killing of a Canadian in Burkina Faso may come up as well. Kirk Woodman, the vice-president of exploration for Vancouver-based Progress Minerals, was found dead Thursday, two days after he was kidnapped from his mining site.

Quebec is a seat-rich province and the Liberals will have their sights set on it for the election this year.

Trudeau met with Quebec Premier Francois Legault on Thursday, and Legault outlined a laundry list of demands from federal party leaders. These demands include giving Quebec $300 million to offset the cost of dealing with thousands of asylum seekers, funding public transit projects in Montreal and Quebec City, and compensation for dairy farms who will be hurt by the new NAFTA, among others.

The town hall comes after two days of a federal cabinet retreat in Sherbrooke, Quebec and days after a cabinet shuffle.

Trudeau has been doing town hall meetings across the country since 2017.

-With files from The Canadian Press