Canada’s new food guide to be released Tuesday, health minister announces

The 2019 makeover of Canada’s food guide will be unveiled on Tuesday, Health Minister Ginette Petitpas Taylor announced.

Petitpas Taylor told reporters in Ottawa Sunday that she expects the updated document will better meet the needs of Canadians, though she did not provide specific details on changes.

“We have to recognize that we have 37 million Canadians in this country and there’s many different diets that people follow,” she said.

The new guide will be presented at Montreal’s Jean-Talon market. Petitpas Taylor said it will also be a “modern tool” for everyday life that can be downloaded and accessible.

Canada’s Food Guide was last updated in 2007.

The federal government conducted a review from 2013 to 2015 that concluded that the current guide is “generally consistent” with today’s science, but that it needs some tweaks, particularly in reference to sugary beverages and saturated fats.

Early concepts presented to focus groups for feedback suggested that significant changes could be coming to the final product.