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Canada

Toronto police warn public after convicted sex offender released into city

By Prisha Dev Global News
Posted May 7, 2026 6:29 pm
1 min read
Toronto Police Service issued a public warning Thursday after convicted sex offender Dave Anthoney Avis was released into the Toronto area on statutory release. View image in full screen
Toronto Police Service issued a public warning Thursday after convicted sex offender Dave Anthoney Avis was released into the Toronto area on statutory release. Toronto Police Service
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A convicted sex offender deemed a risk to the community has been released into the Toronto area, according to the Toronto Police Service.

Police said 41-year-old Dave Anthoney Avis was released from prison on statutory release on Thursday and will now be supervised by the Correctional Service of Canada.

Avis was convicted in 2018 in Winnipeg of sexual assault, sexual assault with a weapon, sexual assault causing bodily harm and three counts of forcible confinement.

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Investigators said the public notification was issued because Avis poses “a significant risk of harm” to the community, including sex trade workers.

As part of his release conditions, Avis must reside at a designated community-based residential or psychiatric facility approved by Correctional Service Canada.

He is also prohibited from contacting the victims involved in his offences, consuming alcohol or illegal drugs, and having contact with children under 18 unless approved by his parole supervisor.

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Police said Avis must also report all relationships with women to his parole supervisor.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

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