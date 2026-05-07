2025 breaks records for Saskatchewan’s mining industry

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2025 was a big year for Saskatchewan’s mining sector. The industry reported $12.6 billion in sales, up 19 per cent from 2024, making 2025 the highest year on record for the industry.

This was announced at a press conference held by Energy and Natural Resources Minister Chris Beaudry, who highlighted the growth that the sector is seeing.

“Saskatchewan is a premier global mining jurisdiction that is in a growth phase. I’m sure everyone has heard of potash product from new projects, new uranium production that’ll be coming online in five or so years,” said Beaudry.

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Potash and uranium are the main drivers of this growth, with the potash industry reporting $9.3 billion in sales and the uranium industry reporting $3.2 billion.

“These two industries have been foundations of our provincial economy for decades, and the people of Saskatchewan continue to reap the benefits that the potash and uranium industries generate every year,” Beaudry continued.

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The rising price of uranium is contributing to increased revenues. The provincial target for 2030 was broken five years early.

“The uranium industry achieved $3.2 billion worth of sales, 24 per cent increase and the highest value it has ever reached,” said Beaudry.

Trident Resources was present at the conference. CEO Jon Wiesblatt spoke of the importance of Saskatchewan to his operations before announcing their intention to expand exploration efforts in the La Ronge gold belt.

“We are also advancing an emerging, pass producing high grade underground asset at Contact Lake. Across all five projects we see strong potential for resource growth as exploration progresses over the coming months, and quarters,” said Wiesblatt.

In the year 2026, three new critical mineral projects are expected to begin production. Zinc, copper, and critically important lithium production will add to the province’s growing list of exports.