Tragically Hip ice cream celebrates band’s Canadian roots

Send this page to someone via email

Nestled in Ontario’s Kawarthas where Sturgeon and Pigeon lakes meet lies a small quintessential town. A destination for passersby, cottagers and campers, the serene water is dotted with kayakers and fishers in the summer, and in the fall, the leaves turn every shade of red, yellow and orange.

With a population of just 3,500, you might think no one would remember the name. But if you’re from Ontario, chances are you’ve heard of Bobcaygeon.

In 1998, the Canadian Rock Bank The Tragically Hip released a song by the same name. A chart-topper, The Tragically Hip put Bobcaygeon on the map.

Headquartered in Bobcaygeon, with an ice cream parlour 40 minutes north known for its long summer lineups, Kawartha Dairy is also a proud Canadian brand.

Kawartha Dairy has announced a partnership with The Tragically Hip to bring a new flavour to its parlours and store shelves.

Story continues below advertisement

The Tragically Chip, as the flavour is called, mixes maple whisky-flavoured ice cream, with dark chocolatey chunks and a rich black cherry ripple.

Get breaking National news Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“When we started this project, we wanted to really represent the band, The Hip and their qualities,” Mike Crowe, third generation owner and director of product development at Kawartha Dairy, told Global News.

“We kept coming up with similar themes such as complexity and deeply Canadian. Maybe a little bittersweet.”

While The Tragically Hip sings about Bobcaygeon, it’s actually their lawyer who lives in the small cottage country town. When the lawyer attended a local bar and struck up a conversation with the patron, the bar owner connected Crowe to the band.

“It is actually kind of coincidental because this year actually marks the 150th anniversary of the village of Bobcaygeon, as well as it’s the 10th anniversary of the farewell tour that The Hip performed with Gord Downie.”

“I think our brands, both Kawartha Dairy brand and The Tragically Hip, have so many similarities,” Dana Somerville, VP of marketing at Kawartha Dairy, added. “I think, our Canadian heritage, rooted in that small town spirit, great summer memories by the lake, on the dock. I think there’s just a natural fit.”

Crowe said a portion of the proceeds from all sales of The Tragically Chip will go to the Breakfast Club of Canada.

Story continues below advertisement

The Tragically Chip will be available at Kawartha Dairy stores and select grocery stores beginning June 22.